Cookie Crowds

Lowrider Baking Company Opens Tomorrow in Georgetown

The bakery will start doling out lemon cranberry, caramel chocolate pretzel, and birthday cake cookies this Saturday.

By Jaime Archer 10/26/2018 at 9:00am

Time to channel your inner Cookie Monster: Lowrider has flavors like brown butter triple chocolate chunk, cookies and cream, and salted toffee pecan.

Image: Truong Win

Just one month after founder Emily Allport stumbled upon an open trailer, Lowrider Baking Company will open its doors at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall this Saturday at noon. Since Lowrider started up in May 2017, Allport's cookies have popped up at farmers markets and a few other spots around the area. Now, though, the peripatetic cookie bakery is going brick and mortar—or rather, aluminum and rubber.

As planned, the trailer is decked out in dachshund decor—"an ode to our dogs and our love of cookies," according to Allport. There's seating for about six people, though the star of the show is the cookie counter, a gift from Deep Sea Sugar and Salt owner Charlie Dunmire, who moved out of the Trailer Park Mall and into a physical location earlier this year.

This weekend Lowrider will be dishing out four signature cookies—brown butter triple chocolate chunk, cookies and cream, birthday cake, and salted toffee pecan—alongside seasonal flavors, including lemon cranberry, caramel chocolate pretzel, happy almond, toffee almond chocolate, and pumpkin chocolate chip. Moving forward, Allport plans to have two to three monthly flavors, and weekly flavors on occasion.

Between finding a trailer, remodeling it, and hosting a grand opening, Allport's had a busy October. But she's already thinking bigger. "We do have plans for expansion, but right now we're focusing on the trailer and making it great," she said. Though she's not entirely sure what it would look like, "expanding is the plan."

For now, Lowrider will be open on the weekends, Saturday from noon to 7 and Sunday from 11 to 4, at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, 5805 Airport Way S.

Bakeries, Georgetown, Cookies
Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

