Weekend What to Do October 26–28

Madison McFerrin plays her a cappella on Saturday. Image: Courtesy Karston “Skinny” Tannis

Fri, Oct 26

Kinski

Over nearly 20 years Kinski’s sound has drifted from Sonic Youth–like expansiveness to something progressively heavier, denser. These days the local quartet are consummate fuzz professionals, stacking up burly punk dirges with just a dash of experimental flair. Also, any band with a song called “Riff Mom” is worth checking out. Blue Moon Tavern, $10

Sat, Oct 27

Between Bodies Opening

The Henry’s new group exhibition sees eight artists exploring the intersection of bodies: from corporeal to abstract (think “bodies of knowledge”). Opening day events include a collaborative writing workshop; a conversation between artists Abraham Avnisan, Caitlin Berrigan, micha cárdenas, and Patrick Staff; and a social hour with a soundtrack curated by Chong the Nomad. Henry Art Gallery, $10

Madison McFerrin, SassyBlack

Solo a cappella acts who use loop pedals for layered harmonies generally end up in the cool but gimmicky category. Not so with Madison McFerrin. The early moments of her songs might evoke some oh-wow, isn't-that-novel comments, but soon enough her lambent voice has hit some prism and you’re in a world of clear artistic light. Who better her to join her then than local psychedelic-soul luminary SassyBlack. Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, $20

All Weekend

NFFTY

The National Film Festival for the Talented Youth is back for year 12. The concept is the same—showcasing films by directors who are under 25—and this year over 250 films (all under 30 minutes) are spread across the program. There’s an opening night gala on Thursday, including an afterparty at MOHAI where you can toast to cinema’s next generation. Various Locations, $33–$110

A Bright Room Called Day

Local theater company The Williams Project stages Tony Kushner’s play about a group of activists and artists in 1932 Berlin. When first produced, the work highlighted parallels between mid-1980s U.S. politics and the social and political climate that led to the rise of the Third Reich. You need only thumb through the news to see how a politically-minded theater company might make such material relevant today. Hillman City Collaboratory, Free–$50