Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 24–30

Capitol Hill's Poppy preps Mad Hatcher chicken in pumpkin seed sauce, manila clams, and bay leaf panna cotta with ruby quince alongside more than 165 restaurants participating in Seattle Restaurant Week, now through Nov 8.

Fri, Oct 26

Zombie Wine Walk

Dust off the cobwebs and stumble out to Kirkland in your finest zombie-inspired garb to explore downtown galleries, boutiques, and local wineries. Return to the land of the living and dabble in these boozy grapes of wrath via 10-plus Washington wineries, while perusing vintage styles at participating businesses like Purpose Boutique and Via Lago. The Zombie Wine Walk general admission ($25) includes a commemorative wine glass, Scarlata chocolate tasting at the Heathman Hotel, and an evening costume contest. Tickets tend to sell out in advance, so snag them online.

Oct 27 & 28

Totes for Tots

The community-oriented Maxwella Cafe does two things totally right: locally sourced ingredients and crafty fall festivities for the entire fam. Cruise over to Redmond for a brunch of blue crab benedicts or Mediterranean breakfast boards while the kids decorate their own Halloween trick-or-treat tote bags. Still loyal to your own plastic pumpkin pail circa ‘76? Instead, decorate bags and fill them with goodies for the kids of Camp Kindness Counts—a local nonprofit which works to empower kids to be catalysts for positive change in the community.

Sat, Oct 28

Eat Island Grown

Hop on an autumn ferry ride to the islands as San Juan farmers and chefs partner for an afternoon of locally produced bites and bubbles in the historic 1920s Brickworks, just two blocks from port. The islands rest at the heart of of some seriously fresh goods, from fertile island farms to the well-nourished Skagit Valley agriculture to an abundance of marine delights one can shuck or scale. Snack and sample while bidding on silent auction goodies like wine tours and private dinners from acclaimed local chefs, all to benefit the San Juan Islands Agricultural Guild’s farming initiatives. Admission is free, while fundraising tickets for food start at $3.

Thru Oct 31

Can Can Culinary Cabaret

High-kicks? Check. Hors d'oeuvres? Check. Hanky pankys? Bring on the sweet vermouth. Step into the intimate, 60-seat venue of Can Can nestled underneath Pike Place Market and prepare for an evocative experience by way of twentieth-century Paris. Indulge in handcrafted libations and theatrical tales from Seattle’s underbelly with three-course dining options like “Creature from the Black Lagoon” with Pacific Bay scallops gratineed with Beecher’s cheese, or “Count Dracula’s” bulgogi pork and housemade kimchi. Unearth all spooky show and menu details here.

Thru Nov 8

Seattle Restaurant Week

Dine out for a deal Sunday through Thursday, as more than 165 local restaurants serve up three-course dinner specials for $33 and two-course lunch breaks for $18. Over the next few weeks, Seattle chefs will fire up the kitchens and perfect their julienne to celebrate the city’s culinary expertise and diversity. Indulge in Ballard's Bastille for calamari a la plancha, the Dahlia Lounge's famous coconut cream pie, or Poppy’s rockfish with manila clams on Capitol Hill. Peep the complete restaurant and menu listings online for more details.

Sat, Nov 3

Ticket Alert: Chef Matt Louis Featured in Shaun McCrain’s Alumni Dinner Series

Renowned chef Matt Louis is the fourth to be featured in Shaun McCrain’s Alumni Dinner Series. Whether it’s his two distinguished restaurants in New Hampshire, former training at the French Laundry, contributions to Per Se in NYC, or locally sourced New England culinary traditions, this Washington native has continuously showcased the fresh bounty of the sea. Now, it’s his time for a dinner-decked homecoming, so it’s no surprise reservations are required for this meal: bluefish, anadama bread, fresh laurel, preserved wild cherries and feral apples. All of the above, please.

