  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Drumroll Please

And Seattle Met's 2018 Restaurant of the Year Is...

...a tiny noodle haunt in Fremont serving big, elegant flavors.

By Rosin Saez 10/23/2018 at 8:25am

Chef Mutsuko Soma's torch-wielding game strong.

Image: Lauren Colton

Sometime last fall, oh, about a week or so after we've just wrapped up our Secret Supper for Best Restaurant of the Year 2017, our food team began to speculate, again—who will it be next year? We can't help ourselves.

Our annual Best New Restaurants issue is unlike any other: It packs a year's worth of research, reporting, nitpicking. It's rarely an easy decision, this year being no exception, but somehow, when Allecia Vermillion asked me who I thought—right that very second, listen to your gut, what is making your heart sing—we came to an almost telepathic agreement: Kamonegi.

Something truly magical has been happening, consistently, inside chef Mutsuko Soma's 30-seat spot, as Allecia Vermillion explains in our November issue:

"Kamonegi’s owner is one of just a few chefs in the U.S. who can fashion tenuous soba noodles by hand. For this, she deserves endless respect. But her artistry with buckwheat flour and a soba blade is matched by her keen way with flavors. Which is why Seattle Met’s restaurant of the year is this tiny noodle haunt in Fremont, where chef Mutsuko Soma’s cross-cultural talents reverberate across the entire menu."

Last night, some 60 readers joined us at our now-not-so-secret Secret Supper. They didn't know until yesterday morning that they'd cozy up inside Kamonegi for a five-course meal, each composition evidence of why we love this restaurant from Soma's signature foie gras tofu to the cream matsutake mushroom soba to a savory-sweet duck fat mochi cake.

Few of our readers had ever been to Kamonegi before. Now few left the restaurant without remarking that they'd be back soon.

Read more about Kamonegi in our Best New Restaurants issue.

Filed under
Restaurant of the Year, Japanese, Fremont, Kamonegi
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

So...This Happened

The Year in Seattle Restaurant News

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Course Catalog

2018—The Year of the Tasting Menu?

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Still Not Sated?

16 More New Spots You Need to Know

9:00am By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion

Hit List

These Are Seattle's 12 Best New Restaurants

9:00am By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Jordan Kay

Pasta Pending

Matt Fortner in the Market

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Drinks & Doughnuts

I-Miun Liu Is the Master of Many

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Mountain Music

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival Just Announced Next Year’s Lineup

10/22/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 22–25

10/22/2018 With Aly Brady

Ticket Alert

Amy Schumer Announces Paramount Show

10/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 19–21

10/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Dark Arts

Halloween Event Guide 2018

10/17/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Monthly Planner

13 Seattle Events to Catch This November

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Pasta Pending

Matt Fortner in the Market

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Drinks & Doughnuts

I-Miun Liu Is the Master of Many

9:00am By Rosin Saez

All Hail the Queen

Linda Derschang Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Seattle Police Contract, Regressive Taxes, and Backyard Cottages

10/22/2018 By Anne Dennon

Election 2018

In 34th Legislative District Senate Race, Candidates Make Their Case on Representation

10/22/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Report: Washington State Taxes Are Still the Most Inequitable in the Country

10/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine and Christina Ausley

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 22–28

10/22/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Highly Accessorized

11 Gadgets to Help Posh Up Your Pot

10/16/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 15–21

10/15/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Seasonal Wish List

10 Must-Haves for Fall

10/08/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 8–14

10/08/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 1–7

10/01/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe