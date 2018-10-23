  1. Features
  2. Seattle's Best New Restaurants of 2018

Still Not Sated?

16 More New Spots You Need to Know

Kaiseki. Barbecue. Short rib pho. Our current restaurant landscape is equal parts indulgent and elegant.

By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion 10/23/2018 at 9:00am Published in the November 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Tamari Bar only makes 18 bento boxes a night.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Tamari Bar

In a year in which new Japanese restaurants have permeated every part of the city, from kaiseki to soba to ramen, chef-owner Makoto Kimoto’s latest Capitol Hill izakaya outpost reminded us that his home country’s cuisine can party too, with Instagrammable tabletop staircases of fresh sushi, Wagyu beef sizzling atop hot stones, and a photogenic bento box of nine starters that’s the tic-tac-toe of appetizers.

Rider

There are more inspired destinations for wood-fired seafood entrees or a $20 burger, but this ultra-visible restaurant across from the downtown Nordstrom has proved a handy happy hour hangout for locals. The bar menu includes most of the dining room highlights, like crab toast, a dynamite shaved kohlrabi salad, and some excellent fries.

Plenty of Clouds

The former Anchovies and Olives space on Capitol Hill is now a relaxed neighborhood hang that traffics in powerful flavors. Chef Travis Post’s exploration of China’s Sichuan and Yunnan regions informs dishes like dumplings in a particularly nuanced fiery chili oil, and rice cakes wokked with cured ham, tomato, and Chinese celery.

Central Smoke

Reconcepts can be dicey, but Eric Banh turned his upscale Vietnamese steak house, Seven Beef, into a more rugged space where smoke pervades everything from cocktails to brisket to the chicken in the fried rice. To do this, he brought in chef Mike Whisenhunt, a man whose gift is finding nuanced flavor in a piece of bacon thick as a deck of cards (he offsets the usual maple flavor with nuoc cham). His tenure at Revel and Brimmer and Heeltap makes Whisenhunt the rare chef who can pull off a menu that’s slightly southern, more overtly Asian, and sometimes just straight-up beefy.

Jiaozi! Temporarily Closed

A dozen dumpling crescents arrive, still bearing the crispy, lacy “wings,” a remnant of the starch and water that contribute to a really good pan fry. Inside: tender lamb and shreds of carrot, all fragrant with cumin. This is just one, the best one, of a dozen different fillings at this mustard-walled dumpling house in Chinatown–International District.

Tiny animals and great nachos are on the loose at Ethan Stowell’s Super Bueno.

Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

Super Bueno

Good food plus a place for your kids to play: The formula that keeps sibling restaurant Frelard Pizza Company hopping is replicated on Stone Way, this time with margaritas and nachos in sizzling cast-iron pans. The food strays high-end here and there, but mostly it’s Ethan Stowell’s sincerely inauthentic take on Mexican flavors: Pop Rocks on top of watermelon salad, mix-and-match tacos filled with fried cod or jackfruit or super-seasoned carnitas or brisket. Weirdly, the can’t-miss item here is the “mom taco”—crispy shell, ground beef, Ortega salsa. Just one part of the ample happy hour food lineup.

Le Messe

This year, Brian Clevenger kept right on building an empire out of pasta, seafood, and seasonal vegetables. His third restaurant carries that formula (along with his penchant for minimalist dining rooms) into Eastlake, on a tide of parmesan-showered rigatoni, squid ink spaghetti tossed in lush Plugra butter with breadcrumbs, and grilled bread topped with foie gras mousse. Clevenger’s a master of pasta combos that sound simple and come off elegant, and restaurants that do the same.

Wa'z

Japan’s kaiseki-style dining is an art permeated with rules, but chef Hiro Tawara sets aside most of them to focus on the essence of this tradition: Small plates that tell the story of a season. Wa’z serves a single menu that changes at the start of each month. The six-course version happens only in the dining room; the full eight- or nine-course menu means the chef’s counter, where Tawara and his cooks explain the provenance of the black cod marinated in miso, or the legend that inspired a chilled somen noodle soup with cherry tomatoes and disks of key lime.

Meaty Johnson's

Whether you find the name eye-rolly or hilarious, it’s hard to argue with the barbecue that originates, rather unexpectedly, from this narrow old storefront on Pike/Pine. Owner Zac Johnson jumped through permitting hoops galore to install two commercial smokers upstairs that yield tender dry-rubbed brisket, pulled pork, and St. Louis–style ribs, all of which radiate the subtle flavor of Johnson’s many-spiced house rubs. His sauce hits that not-too-sweet spot between vinegar and Kansas City–style versions.

Birch

During the week, Jeffrey Kessenich caters dental seminars in a facility that just so happens to boast incredible Lake Union views. On Fridays and Saturday nights, he runs a restaurant here that might serve you heirloom tomatoes with mozzarella foam, then a perfectly cooked piece of albacore somehow not upstaged by its bed of sliced beets and a yogurt sauce with dill. Dinner definitely has that popup vibe, especially if you go the tasting menu route, but sampling Kessenich’s clean flavors against a backdrop of bobbing yachts and twinkling waterfront is a lovely novelty, indeed.

Little Neon Taco

This isn’t Monica Dimas’s first taqueria—that would be the OG Neon Taco inside Nacho Borracho—but damn if this isn’t her prettiest: bright, airy, minimal in its decor. Better still, the menu more than makes up for the visual simplicity with bold, flavor-packed bites: nine-ish tacos, some of which are gloriously laden with slabs of crispy pork belly and fresh salsa, tortas, mole pork ribs, plus an ever-rotating agua fresca to quell spice flareups.

The Instagram-worthy, gloriously messy short rib pho at Pho Bac Súp Shop.

Image: Chona Kasinger

Pho Bac Súp Shop

On any given night you’ll find patrons leaning over their stainless-steel bowls of steamy, soul-gripping pho. But this shop in Little Saigon goes beyond its titular Vietnamese noodle soup. Three Pham siblings, who all grew up in their family’s Seattle restaurants, opened a spot that’s as comforting as your closest pho joint—except add a quartz bar that serves whiskey shots with an aromatic pho broth chaser and a tropically inclined cocktail list. Golden-hued turmeric noodles with a mountain of sprouts and herbs and a sidecar of hot broth will have you questioning your loyalty to the pho.

Ramen Danbo

One of the latest ramen chains to join Seattle’s de facto ramen region on Capitol Hill also happens to feel like the busiest, with near-nightly rushes of soup-slurping diners. In the land of ramen and freedom of choice, bowls are customizable down to the noodle thickness, broth richness, and spice level.

Little Chengdu

Tangles of housemade wheat noodles engulfed in flame-red chili oil, tingly Sichuan-peppered beef, spicy pork dumplings—everything that comes out of this quaint restaurant off Rainier Avenue brings flavor emblematic of the Chinese city for which it’s named. Owners Alison Deng and Sia Zhang construct the menu with an eye to what’s trendy back in Sichuan and a nod to their childhood favorites.

Barbecue Smith

Jason Jacobs plays with fire and smoke. Chuck Shin, of the eponymous Chuck’s Hop Shops, supplies the beer. And together the duo run a damn fine barbecue joint in Roosevelt. Orders of brisket arrive ringed with a perfect pink perimeter; meat that clings to the pork ribs falls if you just look at it. The meat is solid, as are the familiar sides (mac and cheese, slaw) but none so unexpectedly complimentary as spicy, crunchy kimchi made by Shin’s own mom.

South Town Pie

When Sam Crannell shuttered LloydMartin last year we sighed, forlorn, only to perk up when the chef popped up at this South Park pizzeria where he crafts the menu. Classics are firmly represented, but it’s the specialty pies—take the pastrami-topped pizza with gruyere fondue, dill pickles, and an “everything” seasoned crust—that make it worth straying from your beloved pepperoni.

Filed under
Tacos, Pho Bac Sup Shop, Rider, New Seattle Restaurants, Super Bueno, Japanese
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Seattle's Best New Restaurants of 2018

Kamonegi Is Seattle Met's Restaurant of the Year

Mutsuko Soma excels at so much more than soba.

These Are Seattle's 12 Best New Restaurants

These are the meals that sent us into the night with an extra bounce in our step and a determination to come back again.

Linda Derschang Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

The Capitol Hill restaurateur just opened Queen City in Belltown—and she doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

2018—The Year of the Tasting Menu?

In a year of increasingly casual, Caviar-compatible restaurants, the tasting menu made an unexpected resurgence.

I-Miun Liu Is the Master of Many

This year the prolific entrepreneur resurrected the Dynasty Room and opened Pike/Pine's East Trading Company.

Matt Fortner in the Market

Matt's in the Market has a serendipitously named new chef.

The Year in Seattle Restaurant News

From restaurant group shakeups to Shake Shack.

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Jack's Does BBQ in SLU and Deep-Dish Delivers

01/18/2019 By Jaime Archer

Opening Dispatch

Wood-Fired Bistro Samara Will Open on Sunset Hill

01/17/2019 By Anne Dennon

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 16–22

01/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Food for Furlough

Seattle Restaurants Are Offering Discounts to Federal Employees During the Shutdown

01/16/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Deli Matters

Brendan McGill Says Farewell to Hitchcock Deli Georgetown

01/15/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Brew News

Fulcrum Coffee Is Open at 6th and Bell Street

01/15/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Shutdown Upside

Furloughed Federal Workers Can Get into the Symphony and Opera for Free

01/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Album Review

Pedro the Lion Returns on Phoenix

01/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 18–20

01/17/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Arts Notice

Valley of the Boom Recalls When Bill Gates Was Tech’s Major Villain

01/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

In Absinthia

Comedy Cabaret Bohemia Is Back

01/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Viral Sensation

10 Things to Know About Washingtonian Katelyn Ohashi

01/14/2019 By Haley Gray

News & City Life

Viral Sensation

10 Things to Know About Washingtonian Katelyn Ohashi

01/14/2019 By Haley Gray

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 14–20

01/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 7–13

01/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

A Fresh Start

2019 Sartorial Predictions from Style-Minded Seattleites

01/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Year in Review

The Style Moments of 2018

12/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe