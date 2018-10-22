Wear What When October 22–28

Image Curtosy of: JKIM Design Studio

Mon, Oct 22

TOOAS Seattle Popup at Baby and Company

Calling all shoe nerds who love comfort and style. The Office of Angela Scott has set up shop at Baby and Company, and this is the last day to snag a pair of her impeccably crafted shoes. Make your fall wardrobe a whole lot cooler with a pair (or two) of sophisticated brogues and edgy boots.

Wed, Oct 24

Designer Treasure Sale by Dress for Success

Hermès, Chanel, Max Mara, Prada and more—Dress for Success Seattle takes fashion for a cause to the next level this Wednesday night from 4 to 8. Not only will your $75 ticket get you access to the presale but you’ll also receive a personalized styling session with one of Cuniform’s fantastic stylist team members. Every purchase ensures continued efforts for programs that focus on helping women in the community.

Thu, Oct 25

Step into Fall Fashion: Pop-Up Trunk Show Series

For their final pop-up trunk show this fall, Thompson Seattle and Gossip and Glamour host another one of their favorite local designers A.Oei Studio. Stop by their hotel lobby on Thursday anytime from 3 to 5, sip on some bubbly and shuffle through what designer Angeline Oei has crafted for her fall line.

Thu, Oct 25

FGI Seattle presents an Evening with Filson

Fashion Group International does it again with an event packed evening at Filson's flagship store. From 6 to 9 take part in a guided tour of their SoDo factory and enjoy a panel discussion with some of Filson's top execs. Then finish the night with a glass or bottle of wine from Panther Creek Cellars, a gift from Filson, and, of course, some fall shopping.

Sat, Oct 27

Huge Seattle Estate Sale

This one’s for the collectors out there. Foss Appraisal and Estate Sales hosts another sale with boxes and shelves filled to the brim­ with gadgets and gizmos galore! Find some hidden treasures this Saturday and Sunday morning at 8 sharp. Location of the sale will be posted the morning of. Sorry kiddos, this is an adult-only event.

Sat, Oct 27

Seattle Pop-Up Shop: Etsy and Instagram Edition

They had us at Etsy and free. The first edition popup will feature Seattle based Etsy artists offering their latest and greatest handmade pieces. Get lost in a sea of jewelry, apparel, leather goods, prints and more. Some of the vendors making an appearance are Overcast Goods, Westwoods Market and Soy and Cedar. The event will be hosted on the second floor of the JKIM Design Studio.