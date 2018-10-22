Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival Just Announced Next Year’s Lineup

While music festival season is now over, there are still a couple options on the horizon for those wanting to efficiently check out 15 or 20 bands. In November Freakout Fest hits Ballard with a solid lineup (Shabazz Palaces, All Them Witches, Lisa Prank).

In January, Timbrrr!, the winter sibling to summer music festival Timber!, lands in Leavenworth with an equally rad slate of bands. The lineup leans heavily local and skews away from the DJ sets that can dominate festivals. Instead you get Shannon and the Clams (surf), the True Loves (funk), Parisalexa (soul), Jenn Champion (electropop), Monsterwatch (punk), Tres Leches (post-punk), and Slang—a new Portland supergroup that includes members of Sleater-Kinney, Modern Kin, and Thermals.

Obviously, this being a January festival in a pseudo-Bavarian village in the Cascades, the main stage is in the Leavenworth Festhalle and activities are decidedly wintry: a hot toddy garden and discounted lift tickets at Stevens Pass.

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival

Jan 25–26, Leavenworth Festhalle, $45 single day, $85 weekend pass