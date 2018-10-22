A New Festival Dedicated to Radicchio Is Peak Seattle

Radicchio is rad. Image: Courtesy Shutterstock/Bernhard Richter

Italians love festivals. Saints, horses, wine, oranges—the Italian cultural calendar is packed with year-round parties. Taking a page out of Italy's festival playbook, local farmers and restaurants are throwing an inaugural chicory week celebration of our own: Sagra di Radicchio from November 2–4. Three days dedicated to a leafy, bitter veg? Sounds so very quintessentially Seattle.

The London Plane and the Dahlia Lounge will run chicory-focused dinners, Tom Douglas's Hot Stove Society will host a couple of classes on the misunderstood bitter green, and the Palace Ballroom will hold the main event, an afternoon of radicchio everything—chef-composed bites, wine, amari, plant pros and gardeners. Where else is down with chicory week?

Right this way to the festival schedule...

Attend Lunch Club at the Hot Stove Society on Friday from noon until 1 for a midday meal with chef Lexi Ochoa ($30). Or, from noon to 2, hang out with chef Ochoa and Tom Douglas Restaurants' "farmer-in-chief" Jackie Cross for their Radicchio Lunch: Sagra Edition ($80). For dinner, both the London Plane and the Dahlia Lounge have a la carte chicory specials on the menu.

Sat, Nov 3

Sagra di Radicchio



Head to the Palace Ballroom to meet radicchio nerds of all varieties. Farmers, plant breeders, chefs will be talking all things chicory: 12 chefs, 12 radicchio bites, and sips of vino and amari from noon until 3 ($25).

Sun, Nov 4

Rad-icchio Pizza Party

Sunday brings glorious pizza topped with radicchio and tossed by pie pros from Seattle and Portland including Lovely's Fifty Fifty, Serious Pie, and Post Alley Pizza at The London Plane. $50 for pizza, dessert, and a glass of vino; kids aged five and under eat free.