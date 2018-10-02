  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Sexual Assault Accusations, Licton Springs, and Durkan's Budget

Your weekly dose of top political stories.

By Anne Dennon 10/2/2018 at 10:17am

 

Image: WSDOT

1. One of Seattle’s controversial tiny house villages will close in early 2019. That’s when the two-year permit for the Licton Springs encampment expires, and city officials announced that they are not planning on renewing the permit or relocating the village. Licton Springs was the first of Seattle's sanctioned villages to allow residents to use alcohol or drugs.

2. Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan proposed a $5.9 billion budget that focuses on transit and safety. Durkan’s first budget as mayor adds an additional $300 million over last year’s, but funnels only an additional $3 million to homelessness efforts—a far cry from the $48 million a year anticipated from the failed head tax. The city’s budget office director Ben Noble doesn't anticipate a decrease in revenues, though economic forecasters are anticipating an economic slowdown in Seattle. The Seattle City Council votes on the budget November 6.

3. State representative Matt Manweller announced he will continue to run for re-election, but will step down if elected, the Yakima Herald reported. This comes after 10 years of investigations by Central Washington University, where Manweller was employed, and coverage of Manweller’s alleged misconduct with female students. Manweller’s post-election resignation would ensure a Republican takes his seat—a strategy his Democratic opponent Sylvia Hammond believes undermines the voting process. 

4. A UW Medicine professor has become involved in the sexual misconduct allegations over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, her classmate at Yale. The Washington Post contacted Dr. Elizabeth Swisher as a former roommate of accuser Deborah Ramirez. Swisher said she felt compelled to correct Kavanaugh’s self-depiction as a moderate drinker who never lost memory of his actions. “Brett was a sloppy drunk, and I know because I drank with him,” Swisher told the Washington Post

5. A Seattle woman accused state senator Joe Fain of raping her in 2007. With the Kavanaugh hearing in full swing Thursday, Candace Faber revealed on Twitter the name that her previous tweets and Medium post withheld. “@senatorfain, you raped me the night I graduated from Georgetown,” she wrote.

In a subsequent Medium essay, Faber said she was inspired to come forward by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony. She first spoke in detail about the alleged sexual assault to KUOW. Fain denied the accusation in a text message to The Seattle Times but added, “Any allegation of this serious nature deserves to be heard and investigated for all parties involved.”

6. The Seattle Municipal Court signed an order reversing convictions and charges for marijuana possession between 1996 and 2010, The Seattle Times reported. Seattle city attorney Pete Holmes filed a motion in April asking the court to vacate convictions and dismiss charges around pot possession prior to statewide legalization, citing the unfair hindrance of a legal record for a now-legal substance. The motion discloses the racial demographics of prosecuted individuals and notes the disproportionate impact on the African American community.

7. King County Superior Court judge Timothy Bradshaw ordered Seattle to release internal records of the decision to repeal the head tax before Friday. The order comes out of a lawsuit brought against the city that alleges officials secretly decided to repeal the tax before the public vote. The Seattle Times shared text messages from Durkan and council member Lorena González, part of the internal records, discussing the repeal.

8. Bail practices in Washington state courts institute a “two-tiered’ criminal justice system” —one for the rich and one for the poor, Seattle Weekly reported. Money bail as a criminal justice system mechanism intends to keep defendants both from skipping court and committing further crimes. But Anita Khandelwal, interim director of the King County Department of Public Defense, calls the practice “innately flawed.” The majority of inmates in Washington county jails that keep data haven’t even been convicted of a crime. They just can’t make bail.

9. Garfield High School teachers staged a work stoppage Friday in response to "staffing adjustments," The Stranger reported. The school district overestimated student numbers and, since state funding hinges on actual enrollment count, the district's budget has shrunk—by $7.5 million. Teacher layoffs and relocations have incensed staff, parents, and students who point to the short notice and the shake-up to schools in just their third week of classes. 

10. Governor Jay Inslee signed a directive to actively combat hepatitis C (HCV) in the state, The Seattle Times reportedThe directive unites the efforts of state and local government agencies, tribal governments, and other local officials to eradicate the curable disease by 2030.

HCV's rise is partly linked to the opioid epidemic, and poses particular threat to members of already at-risk populations, who may carry the virus without knowing it. One key element of the directive: a plan to drive down costs for the five drugs currently on the market capable of curing HCV.  

Filed under
Head Tax, City Budget, Jenny Durkan, Sexual Abuse Allegations, Matt Manweller
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Sweet Treats

Lowrider Baking Company Brings Cookies to Georgetown Trailer Park Mall

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Dudes

And Now, a Cowabunga Ticket Update

10/01/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Out to Lunch

22 Supreme Seattle Lunch Spots

10/01/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hatch Chiles, Russian Buns, and Dinner Theater

09/28/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

It's Finally Here

Praise the Burger Gods—Shake Shack Opens October 6

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Signed, Seared, Delivered

Cowabunga Preview: Seared Is a Night of Steak and Cake

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Poets Talk

A Conversation with Tyehimba Jess and Kaveh Akbar

9:10am By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 1–4

10/01/2018 By Aly Brady

New Music

Ural Thomas Has Northwest Soul

09/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 28–30

09/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ballet Review

Pacific Northwest Ballet Shakes Off the Cobwebs

09/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Record Release

Tres Leches Release Their First Album at the Clock-Out Lounge

09/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Sexual Assault Accusations, Licton Springs, and Durkan's Budget

10:17am By Anne Dennon

City Budget

Durkan's Proposed $5.9 Billion Budget Invests in Public Safety, Transit

09/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safeco Field, UW’s Master Plan, and a Win for Tenant Advocates

09/24/2018 By Anne Dennon

Mayor's Office

Durkan Creates a New Office, Investigative Unit to Address Workplace Misconduct

09/21/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Housing & Homelessness

Tenant Advocates Score a Big Win in Court, Still Want More Protections

09/21/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2018

Daron Morris Suspends His Campaign in King County Prosecutor Race

09/21/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 1–7

10/01/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style Recap

Bellevue Fashion Week's 2018 Independent Designer Runway Show Was a Blast

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style Recap

Fashion for Conservation Combines Couture and Biodiversity Advocacy

09/26/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Shopping Spree

10 Unique Seattle Shops

09/21/2018 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Complicated Itinerary

Fall Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 By Jane Sherman Videography by Peter Hanson

Style

Fall Fashion 2018: Arrival Time

09/11/2018 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by Brandon Hill With Jane Sherman

Best Bars

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Morel High Ground

How to Spend a Day Mushroom Hunting

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe