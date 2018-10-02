Lowrider Baking Company Brings Cookies to Georgetown Trailer Park Mall

Lowrider's brown butter triple chocolate chunk, birthday cake, lemon ginger, salted toffee pecan, cookies and cream, and Happy Almond cookies will make their debut at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall in late October. Image: Truong Win

Lowrider Baking Company—a cookies-only bakery that’s spent the last year and half popping up at farmers markets around the area—will settle into a (semi) permanent home in the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall at the end of the month.

The small operation (made up of founder Emily Allport and two employees) has gained a following at the South Lake Union, Burien, Issaquah, and Mercer Island farmers markets with flavors like birthday cake, salted toffee pecan, and brown butter triple chocolate chunk. Suffice to say, these aren't your grandma's cookies.

Allport, a professionally trained baker and pastry chef, realized her childhood dream when she started Lowrider in May 2017. “I knew that when I started it, I wanted to focus on one item and just knock it out of the park,” she said. “And everyone loves cookies. They’re super fun, they’re welcoming, and you can do so many flavors.”

After a busy summer on the farmers market circuit, Allport had planned to take it easy in the fall, but then a spot became available at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall. “My kitchen is close, I live close, and we love Georgetown—it’s probably our favorite Seattle neighborhood—so it was just perfect,” she said.

A cookie counter will take up most of the trailer, though Allport plans to have a small amount of seating as well. Also on display: Dachshunds. Lots of them. (Allport and her husband own two, which inspired the company’s logo and name.)

In addition to Lowrider's signature cookies, Allport will dream up rotating seasonal flavors. A favorite from last year, a double chocolate peppermint cookie dubbed the Pillow Mint, will soon return alongside newcomers like pumpkin dark chocolate and dark chocolate walnut fig.

The trailer makeover is still in the works, but Allport hopes to have it ready in time for an October 27 grand opening. In the meantime, you can get your hands on Lowrider cookies at Burien Press, Shug’s Soda Fountain (in the Norma Jeane sundae), and the Burien and Mercer Island farmers markets.