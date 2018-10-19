  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Portland Burger Arrivals and Porcine Farewells

And, sadly, the flagship location of Britt’s Pickles is closing in Pike Place Market.

By Cassie Sawyer 10/19/2018 at 9:00am

The new Grand Central in Wedgwood. Open now.

Image: Kristin Zwiers

Openings

Tacos Chukís
On Saturday, October 13, the fourth location for Tacos Chukis officially opened in the Central District on the corner of 23rd and Union, reports Eater Seattle. The chainlet that originated on Capitol Hill will use this larger space as a kitchen headquarters. 

Little Big Burger
According to Eater Seattle, this PDX burger chain made its debut in Wallingford last week in the retail level of the Smith and Burns building on 45th and Interlake Avenue. Two more locations are planned for Capitol Hill and Green Lake, more updates on those truffle fries and burgers as we get them.

Ivar’s Issaquah
The 22nd installation of this fast casual fish-fry is coming to the Sammamish Parkway in Issaquah. The classic chowders, jumbo prawns or cod and chips combos, and seafood salads will be available starting on October 25. 

Grand Central Bakery
Wedgwood is now home to the fourth location of this northwest bakery and café. Bread, pastries, soup, sandwiches, and take and bake menu items are available from 7 to 6pm daily. And up next: Wallingford. The company hopes to have that shop up and running by Spring 2019.

Landing at the Airport

Central Terminal
Renovations are currently underway at Sea-Tac and the finished product will add 10,000 square feet of dining and seating for travelers coming this Spring. The south side will house fast-casual spots like Evergreens, Koi Shi Sushi, and Kathy Casey’s Lucky Louie. They are also planning two new large scale dining options, including a full service Salty’s at the SEA and sports focused bar and grill, the Mariner’s Homeplate and Dugout Bar.

Closures

Britt’s Pickles
Why, Britt, why? The Pike Place Market is down a pickle vendor. After six years of serving vinegary goodness to tourists and locals alike the shop is closing down to focus on the online, wholesale, and other retail opportunities. We can still find the ferments at the Ballard and West Seattle Farmer’s Markets, so all is not lost.  

Le Petit Cochon
The last service for this nose-to-tail restaurant in Fremont is this Saturday, October 20. By the looks of it, the space is mostly booked solid for the last plates of duck quacklins and pork tartare. But, you never know, there might be some last minute cancellations? 

Shift Change

Central Co-Op
This co-op is hitting its 40th anniversary on Capitol Hill, and they are celebrating by hiring Jim Watkins as the executive chef. Watkins’s resume includes being the first chef of Cafe Flora, executive chef for the Lifelong AIDS Alliance, and the director of dining services at Bastyr University. He’ll be taking over the prepared foods menu and as a member of the co-op for the past 30 years, he’s familiar with what shoppers are looking for. 

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

