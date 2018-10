Amy Schumer performs at the Paramount in November. Image: Courtesy STG Amy Schumer has had a contentious year, even for her. Earlier this month the comedian was arrested at a protest against Brett Kavanaugh. Her latest movie, I Feel Pretty, had some critics lambasting it as a waste of Schumer’s talent, with a regressive message, while others found it subversive, a smart satire on body image. Amy Schumer has had a contentious year, even for her. Earlier this month the comedian was arrested at a protest against Brett Kavanaugh. Her latest movie, I Feel Pretty, had some critics lambasting it as a waste of Schumer’s talent, with a regressive message, while others found it subversive, a smart satire on body image.

Now Schumer is coming to the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, November 24. Tickets go on sale today at 10am. Purchase here. It’s hard to say what she’ll talk about, since she’s one of a growing number of artists asking you to lock your phone in a Yondr (a pouch that only the venue can unlock), but provocation seems certain.

