Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 17–23

Ballard-born Stoup Brewing prepares to turn five, celebrating with new beer releases and a stoup-infused gelato for all our beer-craving friends anon.

Thru Nov 18

Cafe Nordo Hosts The Witching Hour

Under the twilight of October, step into the dark recesses of an intimate Pioneer Square library, where a gathering of occultists reciting ancient text await you. It’s The Witching Hour. Equal parts terrifying, comical, and delicious, this spooky “four curse” meal nods to the satires of Christopher Guest and Joss Whedon, as the humans scramble to reclaim the nocturnal monsters they’ve released. Elvish attendants will guide the audience through charms and spells of Cafe Nordo like “The Goat King and the Fairy Ring,” with braised goat and parsnip puree, or “The Cure for Loneliness,” with fall spice semifreddo and pumpkin cream. Your ticket to the cauldron starts at $69.

Sat, Oct 20

First Annual Northwest World Festival

This weekend, enjoy the sounds, tastes, and traditions of West African culture in King’s Hall of Beacon Hill. The first annual Northwest World Fest will feature music by cultural legends like balafon master Mamadou Diabate and African guitarist Alpha Yaya Diallo. Sift through a kaleidoscopic spread of African clothes and brass jewelry, or sample traditional Senegalese cuisine of fish and jollof. The event is organized by Yeleen Production, a minority owned non-profit providing African cultural entertainment to the Pacific Northwest, while serving as a platform to address human needs in West Africa.

Sun, Oct 21

Oyster Art Show

Because shucks, Seattle simply cannot get enough seafood-inspired showcases. Free to the public and in honor of our treasured oyster dynasty, the FoodArt Collection presents encaustic and oil paintings of these beloved bivalves from Joan Stuart Ross and Rachel Maxi. The two Seattle-based painters will host their displays in the cozy Capitol Hill apartment gallery of 420 13th Ave E, Apt 101. While additional chow and bubbles will be served, meander to Coastal Kitchen next door for any lingering oyster cravings.

Sun, Oct 21

A Conversation with Cheesemakers

Let’s all be honest, sweet dreams are made of cheese. The producers of the Washington Artisan Cheesemakers Festival will host three local farmstead cheesemakers alongside moderator Francis Percival, a London-based writer and the co-author of Reinventing the Wheel: Milk, Microbes, and the Fight for Real Cheese. Panelists will share their own experiences and the journey of their cheese from farm to table, as guests sample a variety of the cheesemakers’ spreads. Basically, it’s a cheese-lover’s opportunity to get behind the brie. Tickets are only available in advance, so we suggest snagging one online.

Tue, Oct 23

Stoup Brewing Turns 5

The only five-year-old’s birthday party where you can pound the pints and swap the birthday cake for an Export Stout gelato—yes, a beer-infused ice cream—Stoup Brewing is having quite the shindig. The Ballard brewery will also celebrate with the release of their Export Stout and NuIPA as their friends at Nutty Squirrel Gelato serve up stout floats (and root beer floats for the underage attendees and non.) The brewery is on track to have made 80 different types of beer by the end of the year, so there’s more than enough reason to drink. Oh, and Burger Planet will be parked out front for any carb needs.

