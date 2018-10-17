Halloween Event Guide 2018

Nightmare on Wall Street

Belltown neo-tiki joint Navy Strength goes evil with a menu of horror-themed cocktails, including the Slasher, which serves two, contains something called "candy corn orgeat," and arrives in a damn pumpkin. The proceedings culminate with a Halloween party. But there's also an American Psycho pop up dinner (tickets on sale soon), so prepare to brandish your best business cards. Oct 17–31, Navy Strength, Free –Stefan Milne

Haunted Chocolate Factory Tour

The Haunted Chocolate Factory Tour allows guest to wander the factory after hours and learn about the ghosts and gremlins that haunt Seattle’s beloved chocolate makers. Oct 18–21 & Oct 25–28, Seattle Chocolate, $10

This Is Halloween

This adaptation of Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas features cabaret and burlesque styles, as well as a live orchestra. Oct 19–31, The Triple Door, $39–$49

Halloween Pub Crawl

Ready for 14 hours of costumed bar hopping between downtown and Pioneer Square? With well over 1,000 attendees last year, you’re sure to make friends with fellow walking La Croix cans and Tonya Hardings along the way. Oct 20, Various Locations, $15–$25

Ray’s Pumpkin Carving Party

A cozy carving party ticket comes with one pumpkin, an LED candle, carving tools, and a mug of hot apple cider. Oct 20, Ray’s Cafe, $17

MoPOP Matinee: Young Frankenstein

Watch Wilder leave Wonka behind in this 1974 classic, followed by an unveiling of a Mary Shelley bust and a reading from Leslie S. Klinger’s The New Annotated Frankenstein. Oct 21, JBL Theater, Free with RSVP

Halloween Pet Parade

As Spaniels and Siamese strut their stuff through Volunteer Park, human parade-goers can enjoy vendor booths, food trucks, and live music. Oct 21, Volunteer Park, Free

Special Halloween Tour

Explore the dark and tortured psyches that inspired some of the Frye’s eeriest works with this annual tour (for guests 16+). Oct 25, Frye Art Museum, Free

Zombie Crawl Through Pike Place Market

Though the speed of tourists often resemble a zombie’s laggard pace, now it will be on theme as market spots embrace the undead (do dress for the unlively occasion). Pick up a Bloody Eyeball Float from Shug’s Soda Fountain and Ice Cream, a blood orange mule from Rachel’s Ginger Beer, plus other dark and stormy offerings. Oct 26, Pike Place Market, Free –Rosin Saez

Smith Tower Halloween Party

Come in 1920’s garb and dance the night away with 100 years of Smith Tower ghosts. Oct 26, 27, & 31, Smith Tower, $35–$40

A Witches High Tea

Double, double, toil, and tea? Head down to Hotel Sorrento to enjoy an afternoon of wicked concoctions. Costumes encouraged. Oct 27, Hotel Sorrento, $39

Hilloween

An indoor kids carnival, pumpkin decorating, and trick-or-treating along Broadway are just a few of the family-friendly activities on Capitol Hill. Oct 27, Mitchell Activity Center, Free

Run Scared

Who knew that a scarecrow mask could double as a sweatband? Throw on your costume a few days early for a 5k or 10k through Seward Park. Proceeds go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Oct 28, Seward Park, $40–$50

Vampire Planet: Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror

This 1929 German horror film may quench your vampiric thirst. It's silent, but after the noise around Twilight, that's a welcome break. Oct 31, Central Library, Free

Tacocat

Our reigning punk-pop quartet plays its annual Halloween show. Anybody have some Dana Katherine Scully garb? Oct 31, Chop Suey, $15

Halloween Against Homelessness

With 100% of the proceeds going to organization Facing Homelessness, High Dive provides an opportunity for community development through local music. Oct 31, High Dive, $10

Chophouse Row Costume Party

Ride the spooky freight elevator from Cafe Pettirosso to Cloud Studios for vinyl DJ’s and dancing, a costume contest and a haunted bar. Oct 31, Café Pettirosso, $10

La Luz

The formerly local ladies of La Luz return with their eerie, harmonious surf rock for a special Halloween performance. Oct 31, The Crocodile, $20