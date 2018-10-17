  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Dark Arts

Halloween Event Guide 2018

From a costumed 10k run to a party in the Smith Tower, we have your Halloween needs met.

By Gwen Hughes 10/17/2018 at 10:21am

Image: Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Nightmare on Wall Street
Belltown neo-tiki joint Navy Strength goes evil with a menu of horror-themed cocktails, including the Slasher, which serves two, contains something called "candy corn orgeat," and arrives in a damn pumpkin. The proceedings culminate with a Halloween party. But there's also an American Psycho pop up dinner (tickets on sale soon), so prepare to brandish your best business cards. Oct 17–31, Navy Strength, Free –Stefan Milne

Haunted Chocolate Factory Tour
The Haunted Chocolate Factory Tour allows guest to wander the factory after hours and learn about the ghosts and gremlins that haunt Seattle’s beloved chocolate makers. Oct 18–21 & Oct 25–28, Seattle Chocolate, $10

This Is Halloween
This adaptation of Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas features cabaret and burlesque styles, as well as a live orchestra. Oct 19–31, The Triple Door, $39–$49

Halloween Pub Crawl
Ready for 14 hours of costumed bar hopping between downtown and Pioneer Square? With well over 1,000 attendees last year, you’re sure to make friends with fellow walking La Croix cans and Tonya Hardings along the way. Oct 20, Various Locations, $15–$25

Ray’s Pumpkin Carving Party
A cozy carving party ticket comes with one pumpkin, an LED candle, carving tools, and a mug of hot apple cider. Oct 20, Ray’s Cafe, $17

MoPOP Matinee: Young Frankenstein
Watch Wilder leave Wonka behind in this 1974 classic, followed by an unveiling of a Mary Shelley bust and a reading from Leslie S. Klinger’s The New Annotated Frankenstein. Oct 21, JBL Theater, Free with RSVP

Halloween Pet Parade 
As Spaniels and Siamese strut their stuff through Volunteer Park, human parade-goers can enjoy vendor booths, food trucks, and live music. Oct 21, Volunteer Park, Free

Special Halloween Tour 
Explore the dark and tortured psyches that inspired some of the Frye’s eeriest works with this annual tour (for guests 16+). Oct 25, Frye Art Museum, Free

Zombie Crawl Through Pike Place Market
Though the speed of tourists often resemble a zombie’s laggard pace, now it will be on theme as market spots embrace the undead (do dress for the unlively occasion). Pick up a Bloody Eyeball Float from Shug’s Soda Fountain and Ice Cream, a blood orange mule from Rachel’s Ginger Beer, plus other dark and stormy offerings. Oct 26, Pike Place Market, Free –Rosin Saez 

Smith Tower Halloween Party
Come in 1920’s garb and dance the night away with 100 years of Smith Tower ghosts. Oct 26, 27, & 31, Smith Tower, $35–$40

A Witches High Tea 
Double, double, toil, and tea? Head down to Hotel Sorrento to enjoy an afternoon of wicked concoctions. Costumes encouraged. Oct 27, Hotel Sorrento, $39

Hilloween
An indoor kids carnival, pumpkin decorating, and trick-or-treating along Broadway are just a few of the family-friendly activities on Capitol Hill. Oct 27, Mitchell Activity Center, Free

Run Scared
Who knew that a scarecrow mask could double as a sweatband? Throw on your costume a few days early for a 5k or 10k through Seward Park. Proceeds go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Oct 28, Seward Park, $40–$50

Vampire Planet: Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror
This 1929 German horror film may quench your vampiric thirst. It's silent, but after the noise around Twilight, that's a welcome break. Oct 31, Central Library, Free

Tacocat
Our reigning punk-pop quartet plays its annual Halloween show. Anybody have some Dana Katherine Scully garb? Oct 31, Chop Suey, $15

Halloween Against Homelessness
With 100% of the proceeds going to organization Facing Homelessness, High Dive provides an opportunity for community development through local music. Oct 31, High Dive, $10

Chophouse Row Costume Party
Ride the spooky freight elevator from Cafe Pettirosso to Cloud Studios for vinyl DJ’s and dancing, a costume contest and a haunted bar. Oct 31, Café Pettirosso, $10

La Luz
The formerly local ladies of La Luz return with their eerie, harmonious surf rock for a special Halloween performance. Oct 31, The Crocodile, $20

Filed under
Smith Tower, Tacocat, Halloween
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

La Luz

$20 The Crocodile

The formerly local ladies of La Luz return with their eerie, harmonious surf rock for a special Halloween performance.

Special Events

Chophouse Row Costume Party

Cafe Pettirosso

Ride the spooky freight elevator from Petti Rosso to Cloud Studios for vinyl DJ’s and dancing, a costume contest and a haunted bar.

Concerts

Halloween Against Homelessness

$10 High Dive

With 100% of the proceeds going to organization Facing Homelessness, High Dive provides an opportunity for community development through local music.

Concerts

Tacocat

$15 Chop Suey

Our reigning punk-pop quartet plays its annual Halloween show. Anybody have some Dana Katharine Scully garb? 

Film

Vampire Planet: Nosferatu: A Symphony Of Horror

Free Seattle Public Library, Central Library

This 1929 German horror film may quench your vampiric thirst. It's silent, but after the noise around Twilight, that's a welcome break.

Sports

Run Scared

$40–$50 Seward Park

Who knew that a scarecrow mask could double as a sweatband. Throw on your costume a few days early for a 5k or 10k through Seward Park. Proceeds go to the Le...

Family

Hilloween

Free Charles H. Mitchell Activity Center

An indoor kids carnival, pumpkin decorating, and trick-or-treating along Broadway are just a few of the family-friendly activities on Capitol Hill. 

Food & Drink

A Witches High Tea

$39 Sorrento Hotel

Double, double, toil, and tea? Head down to Hotel Sorrento to enjoy an afternoon of wicked concoctions. Costumes encouraged. 

Special Events

Smith Tower Halloween Party

$35–$40 Smith Tower

Come in 1920’s garb and dance the night away with the Smith Tower ghosts of the last 100 years.

Eat & Drink

Zombie Crawl Through Pike Place Market

Free Pike Place Market

Though the speed of tourists often resemble a zombie’s laggard pace, now it will be on theme as market spots embrace the undead (do dress for the unlively oc...

Special Events

Frye Art Museum Special Halloween Tour

Free Frye Art Museum

Frye gets into the occult for Halloween, offering a tour of the museum’s darker corners. You can expect an exploration of anything from the gallery’s Munich ...

Family

Halloween Pet Parade

Free Volunteer Park

As Spaniels and Siamese strut their stuff through Volunteer Park, human parade-goers can enjoy vendor booths, food trucks, and live music. 

Books & Talks, Film

MoPOP Matinee: Young Frankenstein

$26–36 EMP Museum

Watch Wilder leave Wonka behind in this 1974 classic, followed by an unveiling of a Mary Shelley bust and a reading from Leslie S. Klinger’s The New Annotate...

Art, Family

Ray's Pumpkin Carving Party

$17 Ray's Boathouse

A cozy carving party ticket comes with one pumpkin, an LED candle, carving tools, and a mug of hot apple cider.

Eat & Drink

Halloween Pub Crawl 2018

$15–$25 Various Locations

Ready for 14 hours of costumed bar hopping between downtown and Pioneer Square? With well over 1,000 attendees last year, you’re sure to make friends with fe...

Concerts, Film

This is Halloween

$39–$49 The Triple Door

This adaptation of Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas features cabaret and burlesque styles, as well as a live orchestra. 

Food & Drink, Special Events

Haunted Chocolate Factory Tour

5:00 PM $10

The Haunted Chocolate Factory Tour allows guest to wander the factory after hours and learn about the ghosts and gremlins that haunt Seattle’s beloved chocol...

Food & Drink

Nightmare on Wall Street

4:00 PM Free Navy Strength

Belltown neo-tiki joint Navy Strength goes evil with a menu of horror-themed cocktails, including the Slasher, which serves two, contains something called "c...

Eat & Drink

Crisped Cheese Excitement

Windy City Pie Finds a Permanent Home on Phinney Ridge

4:20pm By Allecia Vermillion

Dark Arts

Halloween Event Guide 2018

10:21am By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 17–23

9:00am By Christina Ausley

Meal Reveals

Seattle Met's Secret Supper Is Back

10/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Caffeination Stations

19 Shops for Your Caffeination Needs

10/16/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Review

At Bellevue’s Ascend, Medium Rare Meets Rarified Air

10/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Dark Arts

Halloween Event Guide 2018

10:21am By Gwen Hughes

Monthly Planner

13 Seattle Events to Catch This November

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle November 2018

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Symphony Du Soleil

Mateo Messina’s Symphonies Are Wild for a Good Cause

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Snap Judgment

Should Taxpayers Fund Sports Stadiums?

10/16/2018 By Christina Ausley

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 15–18

10/15/2018 By Aly Brady

News & City Life

Progressive Taxation

Report: Washington State Taxes Are Still the Most Inequitable in the Country

9:32am By Hayat Norimine and Christina Ausley

Academic Aces

10 Amazing Adventures at Seattle's Private Schools

10/16/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Amrita Marino

Kitchen Kind

Why Seattle Kitchens Are Different

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Newsmakers

Perfect Party November 2018

10/16/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Illustrations by David Wilson

Left Turn

Are Third Parties the Future for Seattle Politics?

10/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

The Space Needle Unveils Its New Look

10/16/2018 By Jaime Archer

Style & Shopping

Highly Accessorized

11 Gadgets to Help Posh Up Your Pot

10/16/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 15–21

10/15/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Seasonal Wish List

10 Must-Haves for Fall

10/08/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 8–14

10/08/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 1–7

10/01/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style Recap

Bellevue Fashion Week's 2018 Independent Designer Runway Show Was a Blast

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe