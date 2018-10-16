Perfect Party November 2018

Mario Barnes

Students held a letter-writing campaign to get this new University of Washington law school dean hired. And he didn’t even preemptively promise to cancel finals.

Joan Baez

When she performed at Woodstock, she likely didn’t foresee still playing protest anthems on her farewell tour. But as she once famously sang, we shall overcome. (Benaroya Hall, Nov 4)

Ted Baseler

As the president and CEO of Chateau Ste. Michelle winery steps down, a toast to how he classed up our day drinking and kept Washington wines respectable over his 34 years.

Anastacia-Renée

When the city’s poet laureate puts on a TedxSeattle talk, it won’t be in verse, but no one’s stopping us from applauding in iambic pentameter. (McCaw Hall, Nov 17)

Clint Dempsey

The MLS season’s end means accepting that the all-time soccer great has truly hung up his cleats for good. Sounders marching band, play us a sad song.