A Behind the Scenes Look at Our Teacher of the Year

Washington State's (Most Instagrammable) Teacher of the Year. Image: Brandon Hill

I wanted a crown. Made of pencils. How else to christen Robert Hand, the Teacher of the Year ("Robert Hand Is Washington State’s 2019 Teacher of the Year")? So I spent an evening with hundreds of pencils, a sharpener, and a glue gun. But on set, Mr. Hand wasn’t so sure. In class he champions being humble. A tiara? Of writing utensils? Not humble. When photographer Brandon Hill complimented his beard, I mentioned my other idea: pencils in those whiskers. He loved it. His daughter’s been sticking things in there for years. That kid’s got a future.