  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Pencil Pusher

A Behind the Scenes Look at Our Teacher of the Year

Pencils: Good for tiaras, even better for facial decor.

By Jane Sherman 10/16/2018 at 9:00am Published in the November 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Washington State's (Most Instagrammable) Teacher of the Year.

Image: Brandon Hill

I wanted a crown. Made of pencils. How else to christen Robert Hand, the Teacher of the Year ("Robert Hand Is Washington State’s 2019 Teacher of the Year")? So I spent an evening with hundreds of pencils, a sharpener, and a glue gun. But on set, Mr. Hand wasn’t so sure. In class he champions being humble. A tiara? Of writing utensils? Not humble. When photographer Brandon Hill complimented his beard, I mentioned my other idea: pencils in those whiskers. He loved it. His daughter’s been sticking things in there for years. That kid’s got a future.

Photographer Brandon Hill with Seattle Met art director Jane Sherman.

Image: Jesse Strang

Filed under
Photography, Education, Behind the Scenes
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: New Soup Dumplings and No Blue C Sushi

01/11/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 9–15

01/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

And Now, Another Round of Restaurant Openings

01/08/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Eat in Fremont Right Now

01/07/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Transpacific Avocados and Pizza Shout-Outs

01/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Look at All the Restaurants That Opened Over the Holidays

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Book Review

Is Thomas Kohnstamm’s Lake City the Novel Seattle Needs Right Now?

01/11/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 11–13

01/10/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Arts Notice

What’s Inside the Weird White Boxes at Third and Virginia?

01/09/2019 By Stefan Milne

Get Excited

St. Vincent Is Producing the New Sleater-Kinney Album

01/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 7–10

01/07/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 4–6

01/03/2019 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

Here Are the 10 Affordable Housing Developers That Just Got Funding from Durkan

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 7–13

01/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

A Fresh Start

2019 Sartorial Predictions from Style-Minded Seattleites

01/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Year in Review

The Style Moments of 2018

12/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 31–January 6

12/31/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe