11 Gadgets to Help Posh Up Your Pot

Grassy on the Nose

A spritz of Na Nin’s perfume is spicy and earthy—not to be confused with a certain dank aroma. Eau de parfum ($68), Prism; see 2 below.

Hempseed Suds

Cannabis Basics unlocks the zen properties of hempseed oil. Hemp soap ($9), SugarPill; see 7 below.

Pot in Print

The Japanese art of floral arrangement, ikebana, meets iconic marijuana leaf imagery in this postcard to send home to mom. Weed ikebana postcard by artist Amy Merrick ($12), Prism; see 11 below.

1 Boy Smells Kush candle ($30), Prism (prismseattle.com).

2 Na Nin Cannabis and Opium Den eau de parfum ($68), Prism.

3 Grav Donut Chillum 2.5-inch glass pipe in amber ($22), Trichome (trichomeseattle.com).

4 Blackbird incense pyres with 20 cones ($34), Prism.

5 Concrete Cat Kirby’s Dreamland ashtray ($100), Prism.

6 Tsubota Pearl Queue lighter in polished gold ($24), Prism.

7 Cannabis Basics Lavender and Oatmeal hemp soap ($9), SugarPill (sugarpillseattle.com).

8 Pigeon Toe stone pipe in blush ($52), Prism.

9 Tsubota Pearl Latitudes tortoise lighter ($45), Prism.

10 Wood hand-rolled joint case, holds three, ($32), Trichome.

11 Weed ikebana postcard, set of eight, by artist Amy Merrick as seen in Portland’s Broccoli magazine ($12), Prism.