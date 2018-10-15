  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When October 15–21

The word of the week is "party"—at Moorea Seal, at Fresh Tangerine—and you won't want to miss any of them.

By Elizabeth Podlesnik 10/15/2018 at 9:30am

Ready your list-making hand for the latest journal-book from Moorea Seal.

Image: Courtesy Sasquatch Books

Fri, Oct 19
52 Lists for Togetherness Launch Party
Are you a list maker or a lover of putting your thoughts and dreams on paper? If so, Moorea Seal, owner of her eponymous downtown boutique, has just published a new journal. On Friday night, from 6 to 8, join her, Seattle Refined and other list makers to celebrate the launch of this enlightening new journal, 52 Lists for Togetherness. Meet the writer herself and enjoy a brief discussion on the book. The first 100 guests will receive a free swag bag filled with goodies.

Fri, Oct 19
Fresh Tangerine Is Turning 8 and Throwing a Party 
Before you hit up Moorea Seal's book launch, head on over to Fresh Tangerine just a few blocks away, from 11 to 6 on Friday to get your jewelry-trying party on. They are celebrating eight years of success and want to shower their loyal clientele with some appreciation and love. Expect exclusive treats and discounts abound!

Sat, Oct 20
Rita Hudson Fall Trunk Show and Sale 
A piggy back off last year's successful event, Sassafras is hosting another Rita Hudson Apparel Trunk Show. Starting at 4 on Saturday, grab a glass of wine—hey, it's five o'clock somewhere—meet Rita herself, and have a personal styling experience with her new fall pieces.

Sun, Oct 21
Fall Wardrobe Hacks and Capsule Wardrobe Essentials 
Belltown's Sell Your Soul Consignment Boutique is running the gamut on fall wardrobing and you won’t want to miss it. The event will answer all those Q&As you have when it comes to your wardrobe, alterations, and even how to weather your stuff (especially important in our rainy city). They will have a personal stylist on site to help you build from your own personal repertoire. Cost of the event is $55 and can be used as store credit. 

Wear What When
