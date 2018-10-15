  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: New Election Polls, ICE, and Washington's Death Penalty

Your weekly dose of top political stories.

By Anne Dennon 10/15/2018 at 10:33am

1. County officials plan to convert a wing of the downtown Seattle jail to a homeless shelter that will house 125-150 people a night, Seattle Weekly reported. The facility will be low-barrier—meaning fewer entry requirements, like sobriety—and remain open 24 hours a day with specialized staff to connect homeless individuals to other services.

2. A new poll shows Initiative 1634—which would prohibit local governments from taxing food and beverages—is failing by 20 percentage points, Crosscut reported. An Elway poll of 400 registered voters found that 51 percent oppose the state measure, despite nearly $13 million in backing from soda companies. 

3. Republican Dino Rossi is now leading in the Eighth Congressional District House race, according to a Crosscut/Elway poll. The survey of 400 registered voters showed far more women in the district are voting for Rossi after the confirmation hearings for judge Brett Kavanaugh. 

According to the new poll, Rossi leads Democratic candidate Kim Schrier by 10 percentage points. Among women, it's 16 percent. 

4. The Washington Supreme Court struck down the state’s death penalty on Thursday. Chief justice Mary Fairhurst attributed the court’s decision to the cruelty, inconsistency, and racial bias of capital punishment, which together undermine the law’s constitutional legality. The ruling’s most immediate effect: Eight men on death row now instead face life in prison without parole.  

5. U.S. senator Maria Cantwell and Republican challenger Susan Hutchison appeared at their first public debate, where they faced questions on the #MeToo movement. Held at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, the debate opened with both candidates giving their perspective on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Both took strong partisan stands; Hutchison blasted the confirmation hearings, blaming Democrats for how they handled Christine Blasey Ford's accusation; Cantwell said she believed Blasey Ford and said she thought a thorough FBI investigation was important.

6. Northwest Detention Center inmates experience “delayed or absent medical care” for sometimes serious health concerns, Seattle Weekly reported. The 1,575-bed immigration detention facility, one of the largest in the country, shows a long history of complaints about the medical care—denial of hernia surgeries, tumors growing while in custody, as well as lack of basic medical supplies such as ibuprofen and catheters.

7. Pierce County prosecutors charged a Western State patient with assault after he allegedly attacked a nurse, The News Tribune reported. Efforts by The News Tribune to obtain the police report of the incident, when the man allegedly bit off a part of a nurse's ear, prompted state and Disability Rights Washington attorneys to seek a temporary restraining order against the newspaper.

DRW attorneys asked a Pierce County Superior Court judge to require TNT to unpublish the story, which contained the suspect's name and summary of the incident; the judge declined. 

8. A Russian detainee seeking asylum in the U.S. has been on a hunger strike at the Northwest Detention Center, Crosscut reported. The man turned himself in at the Mexico border in December and was transported to Tacoma, where he awaits possible deportation. As of Wednesday, the detainee had gone 50 days without food and ICE had obtained a court order for forced hydration and medical care.

9. Despite recent news of stalling rental prices and a growing housing market, Seattle continues to be one of the most expensive cities to rent in, The Seattle Times reported. The average rent in King County increased by 155 percent in the past 20 years, not adjusted for inflation. Seattle ranks as the 10th most expensive place to live nationally among metro areas.

10. Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed a permit with the city of Lakewood to build new offices, The News Tribune reported. The new building will house an investigative division of ICE, which will pursue and process detainees before transferring them to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.

Filed under
Housing and Homelessness, northwest detention center, Dino Rossi, Washington Supreme Court, State Senate
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's Slurp Season

8 Life-Giving Ramen Spots in Seattle

9:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Sundae Encores and Mexico City Tacos

10/12/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Rolling in Dough

Sugar and Spoon Brings Edible Cookie Dough to the Masses

10/11/2018 By Jaime Archer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 10–16

10/10/2018 By Christina Ausley

Sweet

Shug's Expands to West Seattle

10/09/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 15–18

8:57am By Aly Brady

Artist Interview

Naked Giants Talk a Whirlwind Year, Millennial Attention Spans, and Rush

10/12/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 12–14

10/11/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Lit Life

Our Picks for Lit Crawl 2018

10/11/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

For the History Books

Inside Seattle’s Antiquarian Book Fair

10/09/2018 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 8–11

10/08/2018 By Aly Brady

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: New Election Polls, ICE, and Washington's Death Penalty

10:33am By Anne Dennon

Feature

A Rumor in Madrona

9:00am By James Ross Gardner

This Washington

State Supreme Court Strikes Down the Death Penalty

10/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Midterm Election

New Poll: More Women Are Voting for Rossi After the Kavanaugh Hearings

10/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Hockey, Seattle City Light, and King County Inquest Process

10/08/2018 By Anne Dennon

Quote Unquote

Robert Hand Is Washington State’s 2019 Teacher of the Year

10/05/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 15–21

9:30am By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Seasonal Wish List

10 Must-Haves for Fall

10/08/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 8–14

10/08/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 1–7

10/01/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style Recap

Bellevue Fashion Week's 2018 Independent Designer Runway Show Was a Blast

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style Recap

Fashion for Conservation Combines Couture and Biodiversity Advocacy

09/26/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe