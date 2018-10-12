  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Sundae Encores and Mexico City Tacos

Plus, two JarrBar alumni decamp for Pioneer Square.

By Cassie Sawyer 10/12/2018 at 9:00am

In the Works

Shug’s Soda Fountain and Ice Cream
The Pike Place Market soda fountain announced this week that West Seattle will be home to a Shug’s Mini sometime next year on California Avenue. The space will be much smaller than the market location, but will still be slinging the favorites like the s’more sundae and the Dixie split with bruleed bananas. 

Bad Bishop
Two JarrBar alumni, Jesse Spring and Keaton Cooper, are opening a bar in Pioneer Square with full service starting on October 24. In the former Easy Joe’s space, they’ll make playful eats like house made corn dogs and burgers and classic cocktails with a peppery twist.

Now Open

Shake Shack
Well, this is exciting! Yesterday, the time came for this East Coast burger chain to debut in our city on Westlake Avenue. Lines will probably be long for many weeks, or months, or more like years to come, but the northwest burger addition, the Montlake Doublecut, sounds like it’s worth the wait.

Carmelo’s Tacos
The unassuming Hillcrest Market may look like a convenience store from the outside, and it is, but now tucked away inside are some Mexico City–style tacos with fresh salsas, homemade tortillas, cactus leaves, and chorizo, reports Capitol Hill Seattle Blog.

Sweet Beat

Sugar and Spoon
After popping up around UW's campus for the past few months, Sugar and Spoon is now doling out safe-to-eat cookie dough from its new food truck. Catch it at Westlake Park and other spots around Seattle to stock up on scoops of chocolate chip, Oreo, and snickerdoodle dough.

Weed Wire

Wingman Brewers, Boundary Bay Brewery, and Trap Door Brewing
Washington Beer Blog reported that these three breweries have teamed up to make a perfectly legal marijuana essence beer called Mighty High IPA. It’s brewed with cannabis terpenes, which are the THC-free oils in the plant, leaving notes of flavor but no mind altering properties. Except for the beer buzz, of course. 

Cannabis Candies
There’s been some changes to the type of marijuana-infused candies that are allowed in the pot shops. The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis board has banned those “especially appealing to children,” including some gummies, lollipops, cotton candy, and brightly colored products. 

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

