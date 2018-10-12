This Week in Restaurant News: Sundae Encores and Mexico City Tacos

Seasonal scoop of snickerdoodle, anyone? Image: Courtesy Sugar and Spoon

In the Works

Shug’s Soda Fountain and Ice Cream

The Pike Place Market soda fountain announced this week that West Seattle will be home to a Shug’s Mini sometime next year on California Avenue. The space will be much smaller than the market location, but will still be slinging the favorites like the s’more sundae and the Dixie split with bruleed bananas.

Bad Bishop

Two JarrBar alumni, Jesse Spring and Keaton Cooper, are opening a bar in Pioneer Square with full service starting on October 24. In the former Easy Joe’s space, they’ll make playful eats like house made corn dogs and burgers and classic cocktails with a peppery twist.

Now Open

Shake Shack

Well, this is exciting! Yesterday, the time came for this East Coast burger chain to debut in our city on Westlake Avenue. Lines will probably be long for many weeks, or months, or more like years to come, but the northwest burger addition, the Montlake Doublecut, sounds like it’s worth the wait.

Carmelo’s Tacos

The unassuming Hillcrest Market may look like a convenience store from the outside, and it is, but now tucked away inside are some Mexico City–style tacos with fresh salsas, homemade tortillas, cactus leaves, and chorizo, reports Capitol Hill Seattle Blog.

Sweet Beat

Sugar and Spoon

After popping up around UW's campus for the past few months, Sugar and Spoon is now doling out safe-to-eat cookie dough from its new food truck. Catch it at Westlake Park and other spots around Seattle to stock up on scoops of chocolate chip, Oreo, and snickerdoodle dough.

Weed Wire

Wingman Brewers, Boundary Bay Brewery, and Trap Door Brewing

Washington Beer Blog reported that these three breweries have teamed up to make a perfectly legal marijuana essence beer called Mighty High IPA. It’s brewed with cannabis terpenes, which are the THC-free oils in the plant, leaving notes of flavor but no mind altering properties. Except for the beer buzz, of course.

Cannabis Candies

There’s been some changes to the type of marijuana-infused candies that are allowed in the pot shops. The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis board has banned those “especially appealing to children,” including some gummies, lollipops, cotton candy, and brightly colored products.