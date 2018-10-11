Weekend What to Do October 12–14

Fade plays at Seattle Public Theater all weekend. Image: Seattle Public Theater

Sat, Oct 13

Tom Misch

London singer and producer Tom Misch's soulful melodies mix with electronic and disco-inspired tracks to create something infectiously upbeat. His first full-length album, Geography, climbed UK charts after its April release, and is the focus of his 2018 West Coast tour. Showbox SoDo, $25

Rae Armantrout and Graham Foust

Pulitzer prize–winning poet Rae Armantrout shares her new collection, Wobble, alongside award-winning poet Graham Foust’s newest release, Nightingalelessness, in Wallingford's premiere poetry haven. Open Books: A Poem Emporium, Free

Sun, Oct 14

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Val Emmich: Dear Evan Hansen

Following the release of a novel-adaptation of their hit show Dear Evan Hansen, composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) join novelist Val Emmich to chat about the new book release and perform some of the Broadway show's beloved tunes. University Temple United Methodist Church, $19



Jonathan Van Ness and Friends

The beloved grooming expert from Netflix’s reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is making his way cross-country to share his effervescent personality and stand-up chops with binge-watchers everywhere. The Paramount, $21–$31

All Weekend

Fade

Creator of new Starz show Vida, Tanya Saracho has garnered press attention for bringing a largely female, queer Latina cast onto the small screen. She does the same with her stage play, Fade, which tells the story of a Latina TV writer who finds a kindred soul in a Mexican American janitor. Public Theater, $17–34