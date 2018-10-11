  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 12–14

Pulitzer Prize–winning poetry, a Green Lake–adjacent play, and a Broadway-inspired tale.

By Gwen Hughes 10/11/2018 at 9:00am

Fade plays at Seattle Public Theater all weekend. 

Image: Seattle Public Theater

Sat, Oct 13
Tom Misch
London singer and producer Tom Misch's soulful melodies mix with electronic and disco-inspired tracks to create something infectiously upbeat. His first full-length album, Geography, climbed UK charts after its April release, and is the focus of his 2018 West Coast tour. Showbox SoDo, $25

Rae Armantrout and Graham Foust
Pulitzer prize–winning poet Rae Armantrout shares her new collection, Wobble, alongside award-winning poet Graham Foust’s newest release, Nightingalelessness, in Wallingford's premiere poetry haven. Open Books: A Poem EmporiumFree

Sun, Oct 14
Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Val Emmich: Dear Evan Hansen
Following the release of a novel-adaptation of their hit show Dear Evan Hansen, composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) join novelist Val Emmich to chat about the new book release and perform some of the Broadway show's beloved tunes. University Temple United Methodist Church, $19

Jonathan Van Ness and Friends
The beloved grooming expert from Netflix’s reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is making his way cross-country to share his effervescent personality and stand-up chops with binge-watchers everywhere. The Paramount, $21–$31 

All Weekend
Fade
Creator of new Starz show Vida, Tanya Saracho has garnered press attention for bringing a largely female, queer Latina cast onto the small screen. She does the same with her stage play, Fade, which tells the story of a Latina TV writer who finds a kindred soul in a Mexican American janitor. Public Theater, $17–34

Filed under
Showbox, Theater, Poetry
In this Article

Theater

Fade

7:30 PM $17–$34 Seattle Public Theater

Creator of new Starz show Vida, Tanya Saracho has garnered press attention for bringing a largely female, queer Latina cast onto the small screen. She does t...

Comedy

Jonathan Van Ness and Friends

$21–$31 Paramount Theatre

The beloved grooming expert from Netflix’s reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is making his way cross-country to share his effervescent personality and...

Books & Talks, Concerts

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Val Emmich: Dear Evan Hansen

$19 University Temple United Methodist Church

Following the release of a novel-adaptation of their hit show Dear Evan Hansen, composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) join ...

Books & Talks

Rae Armantrout and Graham Foust

Editor’s Pick Free Open Books: A Poem Emporium

Pulitzer prize-winning poet, Rae Armantrout, shares her new collection, Wobble, alongside award-winning poet Graham Foust’s newest release, Nightingalelessne...

Concerts

Tom Misch

$25–$28 Showbox SoDo

London singer and producer Tom Misch's soulful melodies mix with electronic and disco-inspired tracks to create an infectiously upbeat catalog. His first ful...

Eat & Drink

Rolling in Dough

Sugar and Spoon Brings Edible Cookie Dough to the Masses

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 10–16

10/10/2018 By Christina Ausley

Sweet

Shug's Expands to West Seattle

10/09/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Required Eating

13 Thai Restaurants We're Obsessed with Right Now

10/08/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cookie Cravings and Ice Cream Debuts

10/05/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 12–14

9:00am By Gwen Hughes

Lit Life

Our Picks for Lit Crawl 2018

8:48am By Seattle Met Staff

For the History Books

Inside Seattle’s Antiquarian Book Fair

10/09/2018 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 8–11

10/08/2018 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 5–7

10/04/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Poets Talk

A Conversation with Tyehimba Jess and Kaveh Akbar

10/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Midterm Election

New Poll: More Women Are Voting for Rossi After the Kavanaugh Hearings

10/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Hockey, Seattle City Light, and King County Inquest Process

10/08/2018 By Anne Dennon

Quote Unquote

Robert Hand Is Washington State’s 2019 Teacher of the Year

10/05/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Seattle's Resistance

Protesters Rally Against Kavanaugh in Downtown Seattle

10/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Sexual Assault Accusations, Licton Springs, and Durkan's Budget

10/02/2018 By Anne Dennon

City Budget

Durkan's Proposed $5.9 Billion Budget Invests in Public Safety, Transit

09/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Seasonal Wish List

10 Must-Haves for Fall

10/08/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 8–14

10/08/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 1–7

10/01/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style Recap

Bellevue Fashion Week's 2018 Independent Designer Runway Show Was a Blast

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style Recap

Fashion for Conservation Combines Couture and Biodiversity Advocacy

09/26/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Shopping Spree

10 Unique Seattle Shops

09/21/2018 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Best Bars

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe