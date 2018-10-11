  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Books & Talks

Lit Life

Our Picks for Lit Crawl 2018

The booze-and-books fest returns tonight with 43 events. We have some recommendations to help you navigate.

By Seattle Met Staff 10/11/2018 at 8:48am

Image: Courtesy Lit Crawl Seattle

Lit Crawl, the yearly bar crawl and reading festival, is tonight. There are 43 events, and they come in four phases (with the mandatory nightcap-and-dance after party at Hugo House). You get fifteen minutes to walk between events. Since you can’t make all the events, or even most, we’ve got some recommendations.

Phase One: 6pm

An Evening with Richard Chiem, Rebecca Brown, and JM Miller
There’s no real theme here, just three good writers, and a chance to see Hugo House’s first writer-in-residence (Brown) read in new Hugo House in support of her new book, Not Heaven, Somewhere Else. Hugo House –Stefan Milne

Poetry and Comics
Local writers Gabrielle Bates (whose poem “Strawberries” ran in The New Yorker this June), Sierra Nelson, and Rachel Kessler merge comic illustration with poetry to create an entirely new literary fusion. Narwhal –Aly Brady

Phase Two: 7pm

Property Lines
Discover new meanings and nuances in “property” and “boundaries” by hearing some of your most articulate neighbors read about them: Alex Gallo-Brown, Bill Carty, Paul Ceballos Hlavas, and Quenton Baker, author of the (excellent) This Glittering Republic and the new Frye exhibition Ballast. Ada’s Technical Books –SM

Old Hugo House: Frances McCue
Hugo House co-founder Frances McCue and Cali Kopczick were flooded-out while filming an event at the original Hugo House. Now they return to share clips from their upcoming documentary, Where the House Was. Hugo House –AB

Phase Three: 8pm

Pie and Whiskey
Pie and Whiskey—a rad reoccurring event, based in Spokane—sucks some of the pomp out of a literature reading and replaces it with, well, pie and whiskey. For this edition, founders Sam Ligon and Kate Lebo will read, along with poet Gary Copeland Lilley and Stacey Levine. Capitol Cider –SM

Late Night at the Library: Ray Bradbury Fright Fest
You get to venture into the dark stacks of the library after hours for macabre Ray Bradbury tales. Capitol Hill Library –AB

Phase Four: 9pm

Transformation
By the time you’re four deep, this is the reading you want. It’s at the Pine Box (great tap list, always). It’s about how everything changes. And reading along with Matt Gano and Katie Lee Ellison is Harold Taw, who's written a musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion and a novel called Adventures of the Karaoke King, which is about exactly what it sounds like. The Pine Box –SM

John Mullen, Elizabeth Austen, and Jennie Shortridge
After crawling all night you can bring it home with a Seattle trifecta: cathartic poetics from former Washington State Poet Laureate Elizabeth Austen, autobiographical short fiction from John Mullen, and bittersweet prose from Seattle7Writers founder Jennie Shortridge. Spin Cycle Records –AB

Hugo House After Party: 10pm

A book fair, where you can buy your favorite readers' books, with nightcaps and dancing. Hugo House

For the rest of the schedule see the Lit Crawl Seattle website

Filed under
Capitol Hill, Hugo House, Lit Crawl
Show Comments
In this Article

Books & Talks

Lit Crawl

6:00 PM Free Hugo House

Book folk do love a pun—and a drink. Lit Crawl returns for the city’s most sprawling and tipsy party of letters, with bars and venues orchestrating readings ...

Eat & Drink

Rolling in Dough

Sugar and Spoon Brings Edible Cookie Dough to the Masses

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 10–16

10/10/2018 By Christina Ausley

Sweet

Shug's Expands to West Seattle

10/09/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Required Eating

13 Thai Restaurants We're Obsessed with Right Now

10/08/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cookie Cravings and Ice Cream Debuts

10/05/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 12–14

9:00am By Gwen Hughes

Lit Life

Our Picks for Lit Crawl 2018

8:48am By Seattle Met Staff

For the History Books

Inside Seattle’s Antiquarian Book Fair

10/09/2018 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 8–11

10/08/2018 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 5–7

10/04/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Poets Talk

A Conversation with Tyehimba Jess and Kaveh Akbar

10/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

This Washington

State Supreme Court Strikes Down the Death Penalty

11:39am By Hayat Norimine

Midterm Election

New Poll: More Women Are Voting for Rossi After the Kavanaugh Hearings

10/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Hockey, Seattle City Light, and King County Inquest Process

10/08/2018 By Anne Dennon

Quote Unquote

Robert Hand Is Washington State’s 2019 Teacher of the Year

10/05/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Seattle's Resistance

Protesters Rally Against Kavanaugh in Downtown Seattle

10/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Sexual Assault Accusations, Licton Springs, and Durkan's Budget

10/02/2018 By Anne Dennon

Style & Shopping

Seasonal Wish List

10 Must-Haves for Fall

10/08/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 8–14

10/08/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 1–7

10/01/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style Recap

Bellevue Fashion Week's 2018 Independent Designer Runway Show Was a Blast

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style Recap

Fashion for Conservation Combines Couture and Biodiversity Advocacy

09/26/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Shopping Spree

10 Unique Seattle Shops

09/21/2018 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Best Bars

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe