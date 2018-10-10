  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 10–16

The week in which: Bar crawls involve literary readings, Tiffany Thiessen talks home cooking (not home ec at Bayside High), and Iceland comes to town with plenty of brennivín.

By Christina Ausley 10/10/2018 at 9:00am

First Hill's Lark has all bottle-openers and burners on deck for chef John Sundstrom's three-course Beauties of Burgundy Wine Dinner.

Oct 5–13
Seattle Made Week Celebrates Local Artisans
The 4th annual Seattle Made Week is already in full swing, but fear not, because our local chocolatiers, brewers, and craftsmen haven’t packed up quite yet. Pour a pint and meet the craft beer connoisseurs of Redhook Brewlab, sample nibbles from popups like Bellflower Chocolate, or sift through flowers and ice cream flavors at Capitol Hill’s neighborhood market Cone and Steiner. Head to the Seattle Made website for more details.

Thu, Oct 11
Capitol Hill Housing Hosts Omnivorous
Sip on craft cocktails or a long-stemmed glass of red alongside more than a dozen local chefs, distillers, and bartenders like Hello Robin, Hot Cakes, Rumba, Terra Plata, and Optimism. Between the ionic columns of historic Washington Hall, join Capitol Hill Housing for Omnivorous, an annual fundraiser to benefit affordable housing. Tickets are $85 and include unlimited plates of local cuisine, desserts, wine, and cocktails. Ticket sales at the door will be limited, so we suggest snagging one online.

Thu, Oct 11 
Lit Crawl Seattle 2018
Time to get drunk—on words, of course. Over 80 Pacific Northwest readers and artists will pour into Capitol Hill and First Hill bars for one beautiful and awesomely weird night. Join venues like Hugo House, Capitol Cider, the Frye, and Elliott Bay, as over 35 readings range from oyster foraging, to the Jesus movement, to pie and whiskey. Oh, and we hear literary shenanigans will commence at Hugo House for the after party. Peep the full schedule online.

Thu, Oct 11
Beauties of Burgundy Wine Dinner at Lark
We've found your ultimate date night: Lark’s James Beard Award–winning chef John Sundstrom plus wine director Jennifer O’Neil makes for a swanky evening of Cote d’ Nuit pinot noirs and Chablis from the Burgundy villages of France. Wine and dine over a French-inspired three courses involving ham terrine, golden trout with black truffle, and brown butter madelines with caramel sauce. Reservations are required at $120 per person.

Oct 11­–14
Taste of Iceland
Back for its 11th year, Taste of Iceland for a four-day festival of Icelandic culture, cuisine, design, and film. Indulge in Cuoco’s four-course dinner of cold-smoked Icelandic arctic char, langoustines with lemongrass, seared lamb with rosemary, and panna cotta with rhubarb. What else is on the agenda? Examine architectural design and energy innovation or catch the short film at the Nordic Museum, partake in the brennivín takeover at Capitol Hill’s Liberty bar, or discuss Andri Snær Magnason’s bestseller Dreamland at the Elliott Bay Book Company. Oh, and there’s a daily scavenger hunt for roundtrip tickets courtesy of Icelandair. We’ll skál to that!

Sat, Oct 13
Tiffany Thiessen at the Palace Ballroom
The Saved by the Bell and 90210 star taught us exactly how to rock a bandeau and suspenders to snag the cutest boy in school, but now she’ll grace the Palace Ballroom with her love of cooking, hosting, and entertaining from home. Per her new cookbook Pull Up a Chair, Thiessen will guide guests through simple steps of cooking and hosting for your next fall-inspired dinner party. Your $50 ticket includes a signed copy, a drink ticket, and comfort food bites from her cookbook like chicken and dumplings, and avocado brownies.

Please event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com. Thanks!

 

Johnathan Sundstrom, Lark, Lit Crawl, Made in Seattle, Weekly Events, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner
