  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Midterm Election

New Poll: More Women Are Voting for Rossi After the Kavanaugh Hearings

Dino Rossi now has a 10 percentage-point lead over Democrat Kim Schrier, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

By Hayat Norimine 10/10/2018 at 4:35pm

If you expected women to turn the tide for the Eighth Congressional District House race after sexual assault allegations against judge Brett Kavanaugh, you'd be right. 

But if you were expecting that tide to be blue, new polling released by Crosscut on Wednesday begs to differ. 

A Crosscut/Elway poll—conducted by Elway Research, which FiveThirtyEight gave an A+ pollster rating—49 percent of the 400 registered voters surveyed in the district said they planned to vote for Republican Dino Rossi after the Kavanaugh hearings. Democratic candidate Kim Schrier has just 39 percent; 12 percent are undecided.

That's a stark contrast to before the hearings, when the two candidates were battling for votes with a razor-thin margin—a 2 percentage-point difference, according to the poll. The margin of error is 5 percentage points. 

Among women, the contrast is even stronger—52 percent of women are now voting for Rossi, while 36 percent are voting for Schrier. 

"The way the Democrats handled (Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings) was frankly disgusting," Caleb Heimlich, chair of the Washington State Republican Party, told PubliCola. "You have a party that's so bent on obstruction and resistance, and that's not what the voters of the Eighth Congressional District certainly are looking for." 

Schrier's campaign spokesperson Katie Rodihan said the Elway results were "one far outlier poll" and that polls have shown a wide range of results. She said only one candidate can give women what they want, which is affordable health care, reproductive rights, and lower prescription drug costs.

"Dino Rossi has repeatedly shown that he cannot be trusted to stand up for women," Rodihan said by email. "Women will remember his record when casting their votes."

Support for Rossi among male voters, on the other hand, dropped, according to the poll. Before the Kavanaugh hearings, 46 percent of the men surveyed were voting for Rossi, compared to 41 percent for Schrier. Now Schrier is narrowly polling better among men. 

Women made up the majority of the registered voters who participated in the poll, which was conducted between October 4 and October 9. 

Those who identified as independent made up the largest group at 35 percent; 34 percent identified as Republican, while just 28 percent identified as Democrat. 

Rossi's campaign spokesperson Andrew Bell said the campaign will continue to push hard in the next 27 days leading up to the November midterm election. Rossi also has a financial advantage, nearly double the amount raised at $3 million, according to the Federal Elections Commission. Schrier has raised $1.6 million. 

"We are certainly gratified that voters remember that Dino is a fiscal conservative with a social conscience," Bell said by email.

The Eighth Congressional District has long been a Republican stronghold, but the race became wide open when U.S. representative Dave Reichert announced his retirement last year. The Washington State Democratic Party didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Filed under
Midterm Election, 2018 General Election, Kim Schrier, 8th Congressional District, Dino Rossi
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 10–16

10/10/2018 By Christina Ausley

Sweet

Shug's Expands to West Seattle

10/09/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Required Eating

13 Thai Restaurants We're Obsessed with Right Now

10/08/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cookie Cravings and Ice Cream Debuts

10/05/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

And Now For an Update

New Pike Place Market–Adjacent Restaurant Is Set to Open in Late 2018

10/03/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

For the History Books

Inside Seattle’s Antiquarian Book Fair

10/09/2018 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 8–11

10/08/2018 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 5–7

10/04/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Poets Talk

A Conversation with Tyehimba Jess and Kaveh Akbar

10/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 1–4

10/01/2018 By Aly Brady

New Music

Ural Thomas Has Northwest Soul

09/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Midterm Election

New Poll: More Women Are Voting for Rossi After the Kavanaugh Hearings

10/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Hockey, Seattle City Light, and King County Inquest Process

10/08/2018 By Anne Dennon

Quote Unquote

Robert Hand Is Washington State’s 2019 Teacher of the Year

10/05/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Seattle's Resistance

Protesters Rally Against Kavanaugh in Downtown Seattle

10/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Sexual Assault Accusations, Licton Springs, and Durkan's Budget

10/02/2018 By Anne Dennon

City Budget

Durkan's Proposed $5.9 Billion Budget Invests in Public Safety, Transit

09/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Seasonal Wish List

10 Must-Haves for Fall

10/08/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 8–14

10/08/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 1–7

10/01/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style Recap

Bellevue Fashion Week's 2018 Independent Designer Runway Show Was a Blast

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style Recap

Fashion for Conservation Combines Couture and Biodiversity Advocacy

09/26/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Shopping Spree

10 Unique Seattle Shops

09/21/2018 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Best Bars

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe