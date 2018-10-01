  1. Arts & Culture
What to Do After Work October 1–4

A talk with Sally Field, a curious seven-year-old, and a pre-Lit Crawl bash.

By Aly Brady 10/1/2018 at 9:00am

A Small History of Amal, Age 7. 

Image: Pankaj Luthra

Mon, Oct 1
Sally Field: In Pieces
Popping up in Netflix’s new mind-bending miniseries “Maniac,” or taking home an Oscar for her role as Mary Todd Lincoln, Sally Field’s eclectic career makes for exciting reading material. Her new memoir, In Pieces, glimpses both her formative Hollywood years and her journey into motherhood. University Temple United Methodist Church, $29

Tues, Oct 2
Mismatch: How Inclusion Shapes Design
In Mismatch: How Inclusion Shapes Design, Kat Holmes discusses the politics of design. She highlights industry pioneers who are working inclusively, designing with disabilities and other obstacles in mind—like one vision-impaired astronomer who’s created a way to hear the stars. University Lutheran Church, $5

Wed, Oct 3
A Small History of Amal, Age 7
Originating in New York, Forward Flux Productions moved to its new Seattle home in 2014. Often producing female-written work, their latest production by New York writer Lindsay Joelle, follows the life of parentless seven-year-old Amal in Mumbai, India as he moves in with his uncle before he falls inexplicably ill. West of Lenin, $30

Shannon and the Clams, Sávila
Part of the Hardly Art roster, Shannon and the Clams play excellent surf rock—with suave riffs and assured vocals. Just as noteworthy, though, is Sávila, a cumbia-Latin R&B trio out of Oregon. They were so charismatic opening for La Luz a few months ago that I gladly would have delayed the main act for a few more songs. Crocodile, $20

Thu, Oct 4
Lit Crawl: Seattle Kick-Off and Fundraiser
On October 11 the annual Lit Crawl is back—a nightlong book-centric bar and café jaunt featuring over 35 readings. For those of you who can’t wait, Capitol Cider is starting off the festivities early with cocktails, live music, and an auction half the funds of which go towards this year’s crawl. Capitol Cider, $5

