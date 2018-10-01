Wear What When October 1–7

A sampling of colorful wood-block prints by Maggie Pate. Image: Glasswing

Fri, Oct 5

The Wax on Workshop

Customize your very own sterling silver ring at the Wax on Workshop hosted by Glassybaby and Wow by Grace Glow. $190 ticket price includes all your materials, a finished silver ring and to top it off, any handpicked Glassybaby votive. Spend a couple hours getting your hands dirty, sipping on some sparkly adult beverages and making your own ring. Turn around for the finished product is three to four weeks. Go ahead and treat yo'self.

Oct 6 & 7

Bandana Block Printing Workshop with Maggie Pate

Spend an hour of your Saturday or Sunday at Glasswing at a hands-on Block Printing Workshop with Tennessee textile artist Maggie Pate. The focus will be on the history and technique of block printing, print planning and design, paint mixing and printing. Workshop time slot is 3 to 4 on Saturday and noon until 1 on Sunday.

Sat, Oct 6

'90s Bar Crawl

Ah, the '90s. One of the best fashion eras to date. Lucky for you, it has made a come back this fall so you might already own some pieces that will be perfect for this particular occasion: a '90s bar crawl through Pioneer Square. Overalls, plaid, oversized tops and bottoms, light-wash denim and white sneakers fit the criteria. We couldn’t imagine a better way to bring back all the memories of your youth than by putting on your best '90s garb and hitting the town with some fellow Millennials for the bar crawl of the year. As a part of your ticket, you get a slap bracelet to add to your wardrobe, $2–$5 drink specials and '90s music at participating establishments. The Lodge Sports Grille, Shawn O'Donnell's and Central Saloon are a few of the five bars reliving their glory days for the event. Don’t wait, ticket prices go up to $40 the day of.

Sun, Oct 7

Style with Susie

Join Academy for Precision Learning as they partner with personal stylist, Susie Cohen, to help women reinvent, refresh and recycle their wardrobes. Hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be provided during the trunk show event. Ten percent of all proceeds from your purchases will go to support the mission of the APL School.