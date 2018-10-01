And Now, a Cowabunga Ticket Update

Things are about to get boysterous in South Lake Union... Image: Jason DeSomer

It's just about Cowabunga time; this weekend a host of talented Seattle chefs (and breweries, and winemakers, and cake-bakers...) descend upon a giant tent in South Lake Union for three days of food-fueled revelry.

Thus, a quick update: We just got word that VIP tickets are sold out for all four events, and there are less than 200 general tix still available for Friday night's Boysterous soiree, Saturday's relaxed Beer 'N BBQ hang, Saturday night's grand beef gala, Seared, and Sunday morning's family- (and hangover-) friendly Country Brunch.

See the event details, and buy tickets, right over here.