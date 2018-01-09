Grant Achatz Is Coming to Seattle for a Popup Dinner

Reunited and it feels so good. Image: Courtesy of Eric Rivera

Grant Achatz. You may recognize him from his Chicago restaurants: the Michelin-starred Alinea, the Aviary, and Next. Or, perhaps you remember him for his accolades, like a handful of James Beard awards or his leading work in molecular gastronomy. Do you Netflix and chill out? Because there's also his Chef's Table episode in season two (five stars, would recommend). But come February, there's a chance you can see him in action IRL for a two-night popup dinner with chef Eric Rivera.

Rivera, who worked with Achatz in research and development at Alinea for about five years, proposed something along the lines of, "Hi chef, would you ever be open to cooking with me in Seattle at my space?" And lo and behold, the "incredibly busy" Achatz agreed.

The Chicago restaurateur will join Rivera at Addo, which is the part private dining club, part culinary incubator, part food experiment that Rivera runs inside the former Crush space in Madison Valley. "We have been talking about this for a while," says Rivera. But this isn't some Alinea reunion. No, this will be new. "We want it to be unique, wild—and to create a truly memorable experience."

While there aren't any concrete dishes nailed down for that experience quite yet, these are two chefs who both have great culinary minds—"I'm sure he has ideas because he has an infinite number of ideas," assures Rivera. It should help that Rivera plans to play tour guide and show Achatz "all the cool things that inspire [him] on the daily" around Washington. Everything for the dinner will be sourced locally. "I'm from here so it's always a big deal to me to try and have people that come here see all the rad things."

And one of those rad things will soon be these two dinners on February 6 and February 7. Tickets, which start at $185 (plus $95 for a beverage pairing or $55 for a non-alcoholic pairing; tax and service fee not included in the base price) for the "achatz:rivera" will go on sale today, January 9 at noon. Check Addo's Tock website to purchase your spot for a 4:45pm, 7:15pm, or 9:45pm seating.

Godspeed.