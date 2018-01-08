Wear What When: January 8–14

The curated shop at the Frye Museum. Image: Charlie Schuck

Tue, Jan 9–Sun, Jan 14

Museum Store New Year's Sale

We all have that one ultrasophisticated friend with an apartment full of chic decor from MoMA. Now’s your chance to one-up them by filling your closet and pad with goodies from Seattle’s own Frye Art Museum. The museum store is kicking off 2018 the best way possible with a weeklong sale. Excluding consignment items, all merchandise will be 20 percent off, with select items discounted by 50 percent. Feng shui your office with hip paperweights, grab enough cards to cover the next few months of birthdays, or revamp your look with delicate jewelry and furoshiki scarves.

Thu, Jan 11

Well Beauty at Nordstrom

'Tis the season for New Year’s resolutions and wellness campaigns. But if you’re sick of the gym membership deals and crazed juice cleanses, there’s another route to healthy living. Head to Nordstrom to stock up on aromatherapy, dietary supplements, silk sleep masks, and soaking salts—it’s the zen version of “new year, new you.” The store’s Well Beauty products are already available online, but if you want your self-care merch ASAP, dedicated outposts will popup at 38 Nordstrom stores on Thursday; lucky for us, downtown Seattle and Bellevue are two of the chosen few.

Sat, Jan 13 & Sun, Jan 14

Seattle Wedding Show

Sure, November and December take the cake when it comes to competitive and chaotic shopping, but the spree doesn’t have to end so soon. Enter the Seattle Wedding Show, which rounds up more than 400 wedding specialists at the convention center, showcasing gowns, venues, cakes, even DJs. Whether you’re planning a big blowout in the city or a small, intimate destination wedding, this show will help you plan it all in a matter of two days. Tickets are only $18, and Sunday admission is free if you come Saturday. Finally, you can have your (wedding) cake and eat it too.

Sat, Jan 13 & Sun, Jan 14

Leatherwork Workshops at E. Smith Mercantile

What’s better than getting tons of compliments on your “it” bag? Being able to tell the world that you—yes, you—made said bag with your own two hands. This weekend Portland leather goods designer Lori Caldwell of Minnie + George descends on E. Smith Mercantile to lead three leatherworking classes. Learn to cut, prep, and saddle-stitch leather and leave with a cutout clutch, wallet, or tote bag. The workshops are on both Saturday and Sunday, so pick your favorite or go wild and attend all three. After all, fine leather goods are an important part of "treating yo’ self."