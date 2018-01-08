  1. Arts & Culture
Things to Do After Work: January 8–11

Get into the head of David Sedaris at one of his Workshop Readings, celebrate eight years of Ghost Gallery (and say goodbye to the current location), and watch the sci-fi flick 'Moon' with a live band.

By Darren Davis 1/8/2018 at 11:30am

Sedaris 1 credit ingrid christie c0lor tcjhly

Take part in the creative process of David Sedaris at his Workshop reading series.

Image: Ingrid Christie

Jan 8–11
David Sedaris Workshop Readings
Following a November reading at Benaroya Hall in celebration of his newest book Theft by Finding—a collection diary entries—the celebration humorist and nonfiction dynamo returns to Seattle for a weeklong set of intimate readings. These "workshop" readings find Sedaris testing out and putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming collection of essays, Calypso. Broadway Performance Hall, $50

Tue, Jan 9
Ask the Oracle: Steven Barker, Nadine Maestas & Lily Ann Baumgart
Hugo House and Hotel Sorrento's quarterly "reading" series Ask the Oracle wastes no time diving in 2018. Former Made at Hugo House fellow and essayist Steven Barker (Now for the Disappointing Part) joins poet Nadine Antoinette Maestas and Seattle Youth Poet Laureate Lily Ann Baumgart to call upon invisible literary spirits to offer prophesy and answer audience questions. Hotel Sorrento, Free

Wed, Jan 10
Big Boi
Antwan Patton, one half of Outkast and great deliverer of Stankonia, manifests in Seattle hot on the Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour. The indomitable Big Boi will be joined by the hipster lyricist duo The Cool Kids and Carter Wilson. Showbox, $34 

Thu, Jan 11
Ghost Gallery Celebratory Group Show
The sneaky arts and handcrafted jewelry shop, long hidden in an alley off of Olive Way in Capitol Hill, will by January's end move to a snazzy new location. To commemorate the move, and the first Capitol Hill Art Walk of 2018, Ghost Gallery hosts a group exhibit featuring over a dozen local artisans. Ghost Gallery, Free

Thu, Jan 11
Puget Soundtrack: Postcard from the Badlands Presents 'Moon'
Find a local musician or band, have them pick a movie and perform live alongside it. That's the idea behind Northwest Film Forum's Puget Soundtrack series. The inaugural screening of the new year features the ethereal sounds of local band Postcard from the Badlands, along with the meditative (and underrated) 2009 science fiction flick Moon. Northwest Film Forum, $16

