  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

Because nobody likes the word mocktail.

By Stefan Milne 1/8/2018 at 9:30am

Artusi rgkgip

Aperitivo options at Artusi. 

Image: Artusi

Seattle’s craft beer and cocktail ABVs (Alcohol by Volume) got out of control in the last decade or so. A manhattan with four ounces of rye, a double IPA that clocks in at 9 percent yet still comes in a pint glass. In the last couple years, though, some bars and breweries around the city have eased up on the ABV. Here are a few places for cutting back without teetotalling completely.

Machine House

Georgetown’s Machine House stands subtly out from the slew of other breweries. They have a niche—English-style cask ales—a lovely old building, and constant quality. While brews’ range in ABV, their three signature ales—Dark Mild, Golden Ale, Best Bitter—clock in between 3.7 percent and 4.5 percent and are proof positive a flavorsome “light” beer is not an oxymoron.  

Holy Mountain

Seattle’s most hyped brewery is famous for saisons and farmhouse experiments. Sure, some of their big barrel-aged beers head up toward 11 percent, but they also consistently feature low-alcohol options, from easy going patersbiers and brisk lagers to options like their current Pale Messiah, a pale ale with only 3.8 percent ABV, but still full of character from its Amarillo, Motueka, and Citra hops.

Artusi

Embrace the apertivo. Spinasse’s sibling bar offers plenty of solid cocktail options, but Artusi’s happy hour is the ideal way to lighten up: apertivi like the Aperol spritz, Cynar Collins, and Americano are $6 each—all big on flavor and easy on your liver. And while you’re at it you can snag a lamb neck pie or some daily pasta because you should only cut back on one kind of sauce at a time. You can trust me; I’m not even remotely a doctor.

L’Oursin

If you'd rather lean French, the aperitif-forward cocktails at the Central District’s L’Oursin are a fine way to do so. Try the Basque exit—amontillado, espelette, mezcal, and basque sidra—or the rose and amaro mashup, Girlfriend in Tacoma. Even the natural wines tend to be a little lighter than the 14 percent cabernets common in Washington. And if you must mocktail, they have five “Sans Alcool” options, including a virgin Campari soda and a salted celery cordial and tonic.

Filed under
Machine House, L'oursin, Artusi, Holy Mountain, Cocktails, Bars, Breweries
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

L'Oursin

$$$ French 1315 E Jefferson St

A legit hit of Paris in the Central District, L’Oursin glows with pendant lights and Parisian signs, in an unfussy room whose populated bar and open kitchen ...

Editor’s Pick

Cascina Spinasse

$$$ Italian 1531 14th Ave

The rustic Italian farmstead with the trestle tables and wrought iron chandeliers serves the best pasta in Pike/Pine, even Seattle: rich hand-cut Piedmontese...

Editor’s Pick

Artusi

Editors Pick, Recommended Menu 1535 14th Ave

A mod shot of Italy in the heart of Pike/Pine

Holy Mountain Brewing Co.

Brewery 1421 Elliott Ave W

There’s a vaguely culty feel to this brewery on Interbay’s main artery. It could be the temple vibe in the austere white taproom, or maybe just the reverence...

Related Content

Less Wasted

Can a Cocktail Be Sustainable?

11/07/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Too Late for Lattes

5 Work-Friendly Spots with Quality Booze

09/19/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

9:30am By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 3–9

01/03/2018 By Diane Stephani

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Yesssss

Babirusa Takes Over Kushibar in Belltown

01/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Soup Life

Phở Bắc Súp Shop Is Ever-So-Softly Open

01/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Brighter Days Ahead

10 Restaurants We Eagerly Await in 2018

01/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

12:51pm By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 8–11

11:30am By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

12/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Meet Rachael Tatman, Professional Emoji Whisperer

12/19/2017 By Jessica Voelker

The Plot Thickens

Of Course Trump Is Threatening Seattle’s City of Literature Status

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Visual Art

Mount Analogue Is an Arts Space Unlike Anywhere Else in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

City's Inauguration Ceremony Filled with Trump Censures and Pats on the Back

6:44pm By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Washington's Pot, ICE at Motel 6, and a "Ban the Box" Bill

01/05/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

This Washington

State Will Offer a Nonbinary Gender on Birth Certificates

01/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Donald Trump

Local Officials Respond to Federal Enforcement on Weed

01/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What to Watch in Local Politics This Year

01/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Brighter Days Ahead

10 Restaurants We Eagerly Await in 2018

01/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

9:30am By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe