The Women's Issue

The Gender Pay Gap Is Bigger Than You Think

Yes there have been strides, but we’ve got a long way to go before we reach equity in compensation.

By Seattle Met Staff 1/31/2018 at 2:37pm Published in the February 2018 issue of Seattle Met

47 fsppue

 

Filed under
Equal Pay, Gender Gap
Show Comments

Related Content

That Washington

Transgender People Will Be Allowed to Serve in the Military

12/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Gender X

Washington's New Birth Certificate Option Gives Nonbinary Natives an Official Identity

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Washington's Pot, ICE at Motel 6, and a "Ban the Box" Bill

01/05/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

This Washington

State Will Offer a Nonbinary Gender on Birth Certificates

01/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

The Battle of Porktown

Oh, Hey—Here's the Carlile Room's 'Hamilton'-Themed Menu

12:45pm By Allecia Vermillion

Yesssssss

Salt and Straw's 2 Seattle Locations Are Here

10:15am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 31–February 6

9:00am By Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

In The Mood For Food

Here You Go: 4 New Destinations for Dinner

01/29/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Opening Dispatch

Hear Ye, Capitol Hill: Petite Galette Opens January 31

01/29/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

The Battle of Porktown

Oh, Hey—Here's the Carlile Room's 'Hamilton'-Themed Menu

12:45pm By Allecia Vermillion

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 29–February 2

01/29/2018 By Manola Secaira

Ticket Alert

Here's How to Score $10 'Hamilton' Tickets

01/29/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Theater

Hamilton Gets His Shot in Seattle

01/26/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 25–28

01/25/2018 By Darren Davis

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

01/25/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

That Washington

Jayapal on the State of the Union: We're the Reason It's Strong

01/30/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Sawant's Resolution to Oppose Tacoma LNG Plant Heads to Juarez's Committee

01/30/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Fossil Fuels

Inslee Sides with State Regulators, Opposes a Massive Oil Terminal in Southwest Washington

01/29/2018 By Manola Secaira

News Roundup

Top Stories: Aid for Dreamers, Rent Control Debate, and Another Letter from the DOJ

01/27/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Quote Unquote

Jenny Durkan: “When Donald Trump Was Elected, the World Started Spinning Differently for Me”

01/26/2018 By Jessica Voelker

City Hall

Mayor Durkan Will Review City's Harassment and Discrimination Policies

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe