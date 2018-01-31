Two WNBA Championships. Four Olympic Gold Medals. Yup—Sue Bird Is a Baller.

Seattle likes to mourn the fact that superstars Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden would have all at one point called KeyArena home, had the SuperSonics stuck around. But the city already has a basketball star nearly more decorated than all three combined, in Sue Bird.

The Seattle Storm veteran point guard’s resume speaks for itself: college player of the year while at UConn and first overall draft pick in 2002, two WNBA championships, four Olympic gold medals, and 10 all-star appearances. Oh, and she’s also the WNBA’s all-time assist leader.

Last summer, Bird came out publicly as a lesbian. The support of fans and league alike became a testament to the WNBA’s outreach as an LGBTQ-friendly league (a stance not yet taken so resoundingly by the men’s side of the sport).

Also last summer, Bird started her 10th all-star game, hosted here in Seattle. ESPN called her the “hometown hero”—our 37-year-old star who still has what it takes to be considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time.