Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 31–February 6

Wed, Jan 31

Stout's 3rd Anniversary Celebration

The Capitol Hill beer bar is teaming up with Georgetown Brewing to debut a special anniversary American stout, and the happy hour menu runs until close. It's worth repeating: the happy hour menu runs until close. Grab a pint, some snacks, and toast to the beginning of Stout's fourth year on the hill.

Sun, Feb 4

Burger Bistro Popup at Eden Hill

The Queen Anne dining destinationwill turn, ever so briefly, into a lunchtime burger bistro this Sunday only, when chef Maximillian Petty will craft three choices of burger style (including a spin on the OG Big Mac) and three delectable sides. A selection of beer is available for pairing and this Eden Hill lunch lasts from 11–2, no reservation needed.

Feb 6–March 18

Pre-Show Dinner for Hamilton at Tavolàta

Tavolàta on Capitol Hill is offering a new three-course menu to celebrate Hamilton—you've heard of it, yes? Well, don't give away your shot: Tuesdays through Sundays from February 6 to March 18, you can grab dinner for $35 per person. Choose between dishes like Swiss chard ravioli, hanger steak, bruschetta, and lemon zeppole. The menu is offered from 5–7pm, ending with just enough time to make the short trek to the Paramount and catch the show. Reserve a table, though they won't go as quickly as a coveted Hamilton ticket.

