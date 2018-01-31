The Women's Issue
Kiki Wolfkill Wants More Women to Get Into Gaming
“[Game development] is a natural place for women to thrive.”
Is there any claim more audacious than that “the human race is something worth saving”? It’s how Kiki Wolfkill describes the ethos of the Halo video game, a sprawling sci-fi universe of heroism and sacrifice, aliens and supersoldiers.
When Wolfkill joined Microsoft 20 years ago, there was no Xbox yet and not many women in the industry; she was a part-time race car driver when the company needed help with a driving game, and found her niche, rising to head of transmedia at Microsoft’s 343 Industries, which manages all things Halo.
That means migrating the intergalactic shoot-’em-up to comic page, novella, and scripted series, and she’s an executive producer in a Steven Spielberg–helmed Halo TV show now in the hopper. “Game development is such an intriguing intersection of creativity and technology and collaboration and problem solving,” she says. “I think it’s a natural place actually for women to thrive.”