4 Books by Seattle Women to Read Right Now

Love and Trouble by Claire Dederer

Because no one else articulates sex and middle age and growing up in the Seattle of the ’80s and ’90s better.

This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel

Because her novel about a young trans girl’s transition (loosely based on Frankel’s own family) is the transgender story we need right now.

George and Lizzie by Nancy Pearl

Because America’s favorite librarian (and our favorite novel evangelist) has finally told a gripping story—about a love triangle, no less—of her own.

Shrill by Lindy West

Because before the rest of the country discovered her, we marveled at West’s voice and keen sense of social justice—and surprisingly brilliant deployment of exclamation marks—first.