Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 3–9

Now thru Jan 8

Caffè Umbria Limited Edition Drinks

The La Marzocco Cafe has brought in many a lovely coffee roaster for its ever-rotating multiroaster program since opening in 2016. Now though, Caffè Umbria is the first Seattle roaster-in-residence at the Queen Anne high-bar and they're showing off three new drinks made specially for the occasion: a mocha, inspired by southern Italy's marzipan holiday treat, a barrel-aged nitro frutta candida with candied citrus flavors, and a cold-brewed nitro with American oak whiskey and barrel-aged coffee.

Jan 4–6

Paint and Sip at Uncorked Canvas Seattle

Remember those paint-by-number sets you had when you were a kid? This is a lot like that, only for grown ups who want step-by-step painting and a glass of wine to go with it. Channel your inner Bob Ross and grace the canvas with local views of Mount Rainier—don't forget the happy little clouds.

Jan 6 & 7

Saturnalia: Roman Disco Party at Barnacle

And you thought the holiday jubilation was over. Nope. It's time to rally for an "end of the holiday" holiday party, so say the revelers at Renee Erickson's Barnacle. (So say we all.) Head to Ballard for Saturnalia, an ancient Roman festival so named for Saturn the god of transitions. There will be a couple of seasonal punches, amari-centric cocktails, naturally, and a come-as-you-are pour of Cinzano 1757 sweet sweet vermouth served over a big-ass ice cube and with an orange twist. Small plates include anchovy tartine, orechiette, and stuffed sardine. '70s Italian disco tunes will play the night through. No tickets required.

Sun, Jan 7

Boozy Hot Chocolate Bar

Oola Distillery is teaming up with Indi Chocolate (at their new MarketFront digs) to take hot chocolate to a whole new, alcoholic-imbued level. Start with eight-ounces of drinking chocolate, add a dash of bourbon or chili pepper vodka, then step over to the toppings bar for molé marshmallows, flavored whipped cream, sprinkles, cookies, and more. Finish it off with a mini doughnut from Pike Place Market's Daily Dozen.

