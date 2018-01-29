  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Fossil Fuels

Inslee Sides with State Regulators, Opposes a Massive Oil Terminal in Southwest Washington

A plan for a massive oil terminal along the Columbia River project is looking less likely after Inslee's decision on Monday.

By Manola Secaira 1/29/2018 at 6:04pm

6006790220 d456fc5898 b eyhtnc

While the Port of Vancouver had initially supported Vancouver Energy's plans to build an oil terminal, they decided to end the lease at the end of March if it didn't require necessary permits.

Image: Washington State Dept of Transportation

Governor Jay Inslee on Monday dealt another blow to Vancouver Energy's proposed massive oil terminal along the Columbia River in Southwest Washington by rejecting a permit for the site, siding with state regulators that the risks outweighed the benefits.

It’s been a long five years for Vancouver Energy’s proposed $210 million project, which would ship over 131 million barrels of oil annually down the Columbia River. While the Port of Vancouver initially supported the project, officials have since taken a few steps back. Earlier this month, they decided to end the project's lease by March 31 if Vancouver Energy couldn’t provide the necessary permits to continue. 

In a letter to the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, Inslee echoed the concerns of many of the oil terminal's strongest critics—that possible earthquakes would involve “catastrophic risk to the public” at the proposed site of the project, that an oil spill impacting the Columbia River is likely, and that the project could potentially be a fire or explosion hazard for the surrounding community.

“I believe the record reflects substantial evidence that the project does not meet the broad public interest standard necessary for the Council to recommend site certification,” Inslee wrote. 

Vancouver Energy, a joint venture between Testoro and Savage, still has 30 days to appeal Inslee’s decision. But Dan Serres—conservation director at the Columbia Riverkeeper, an organization that's been fighting the terminal for years—said he doesn’t think the company will pursue it. Testoro and Savage didn't immediately respond to comment.

The project included plans for five long oil trains to transport the oil daily, passing through Spokane, the Columbia River Gorge, and the City of Vancouver.

Environmentalists brought concerns about the project from the very beginning, often pointing to the track record of the two entities, particularly Testoro. An oil train derailment in Mosier, Oregon in 2016, which started fires in the Columbia River Gorge, brought more attention to the risks involved in oil terminals. Hearings about the oil terminal were packed and the EFSEC, Serres said, received a record number of comments.

“We learned in Mosier that things are not running perfectly and that oil trains are very risky,” Serres said. “We’re very excited about the decision.”

Filed under
Columbia River, Vancouver, Oil Trains
Show Comments

Related Content

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Chewie, We’re Home

Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

12/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

News Roundup

Top Stories: Washington's Pot, ICE at Motel 6, and a "Ban the Box" Bill

01/05/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eat & Drink

In The Mood For Food

Here You Go: 4 New Destinations for Dinner

1:35pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Opening Dispatch

Hear Ye, Capitol Hill: Petite Galette Opens January 31

11:15am By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Blessings of Burgers and Pasta

01/26/2018 By Trevor Pogue Edited by Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Brian Clevenger's Le Messe Is Officially Open

01/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sole Providers

3 Super-Specialty Cafes That Are Worth the Drive

01/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Review

Opus Co. Delivers Big Flavors in a Tiny Restaurant

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 29–February 2

2:05pm By Manola Secaira

Ticket Alert

Here's How to Score $10 'Hamilton' Tickets

1:38pm By Kaelan Hicks

Theater

Hamilton Gets His Shot in Seattle

01/26/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 25–28

01/25/2018 By Darren Davis

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

01/25/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 22–26

01/22/2018 By Manola Secaira

News & City Life

Fossil Fuels

Inslee Sides with State Regulators, Opposes a Massive Oil Terminal in Southwest Washington

6:04pm By Manola Secaira

News Roundup

Top Stories: Aid for Dreamers, Rent Control Debate, and Another Letter from the DOJ

01/27/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Quote Unquote

Jenny Durkan: “When Donald Trump Was Elected, the World Started Spinning Differently for Me”

01/26/2018 By Jessica Voelker

City Hall

Mayor Durkan Will Review City's Harassment and Discrimination Policies

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Q&A with the Prosecutor on the Bellingham Serial Rape Case

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

King County Is Named for Martin Luther King Jr., But It Wasn’t Always That Way

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe