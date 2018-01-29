You can finally tour portions of the Amazon Spheres starting this week. Image: Jeremy Gonzalez

Mon, Jan 29

Sgt. Pepper's Sing-Along

It’s been fifty years since the Beatles gave us their timeless psychedelic album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, and the Chris Friel Orchestra wants to celebrate. Join them for an anniversary sing-along, arriving on the heels of the upcoming Beatles-centric dance extravaganza Pepperland. Moore Theatre, Free (with RSVP)



Jan 30–

Visit Understory

After years of planning and construction, Amazon’s unmistakable glass sphere–housed urban garden finally opens to the public. The first tour of the visiting center—the Understory—within the Spheres’ botanic interior starts Tuesday. While perusing the new space, participants will learn about the nature-inspired design of the structures and how Amazon interacts with its surrounding neighborhood. Amazon Spheres, Free



Thu, Feb 1

Beer Trumps Hate Close Out

Rooftop Brewing Company’s month-long beer for charity event “Beer Trumps Hate" comes to an end. But you still have one last chance to try their charity beer, Imperial Peach Mint IPA. A dollar from each order goes to protecting public lands in Washington. Added bonus: For the close out, you’ll get a raffle ticket for every charity beer bought. Rooftop Brewing Company, Free



Fri, Feb 2

Laser Opera

Opera is great. Opera with lasers, though? Turns out they are quite a match. The Laser Dome at Pacific Science Center presents a highlight reel of Seattle Opera’s upcoming performances with the added spectacle a laser light show—featuring classics like Bizet’s Carmen and Porgy and Bess from George and Ira Gershwin. Laser Dome at Pacific Science Center, $10

Fri, Feb 2

Oui, Oui!

For a night of wild French cabaret-inspired performances spend this Friday with Theatre Off Jackson’s Oui, Oui!. Award-winning burlesque and boylesque performers share the stage, like Miss Exotic 2011 Winner Miss Indigo Blue and Seattle favorite Luminous Pariah. Theatre Off Jackson, $20