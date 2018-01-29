  1. Eat & Drink
Here You Go: 4 New Destinations for Dinner

From fiery noodles in the Central District to island flavor combos in Edmonds.

By Nosh Pit Staff 1/29/2018 at 1:35pm

25024507 2020446484638799 4732499565813432320 n hhhnoe

Bar seating aplenty, plus some roomy booths.

Image: Instagram/Reckless Noodles

Phở Bắc Súp Shop 

Outside: a coir rug greets you with a “SUP.” Inside: Phở Bắc Súp Shop is a bright, high-ceilinged glory to behold. The Pham family—siblings Khoa, Quynh, and Yenvy—have bootstrapped the hell out of this place, their parents’ former restaurant Pho Viet, for the better part of a year on South Jackson Street. Now, it’s open in Little Saigon, just across the parking lot from their family’s longstanding little red boat Phở Bắc (the first pho restaurant in Seattle, same as it ever was since 1982). See, the Phams know phở, the aromatic broth practically runs through their veins. You’ll find the same generous stainless steel bowls of noodle soup, or rather súp, here: phở bo (beef brisket, tendon, tripe, meat-goods et cetera), a delicate-yet-rich veggie phở, and chicken phở with a shallot-blessed broth so good you might cry; hold back the tears as you risk tainting the seasoned balance of this savory stock. Then, there’s the short rib phở which, really, is a meaty something to behold. Pro tip: Don't miss Suzi An's biodynamic wine shop, Vita Uva, inside the restaurant.

Reckless Noodle House

The former home of the Atlantic on Jackson now slings a Vietnamese menu full of texture, fresh herbs, and plenty of personality. But the kitchen doesn’t shy away from heat. The papaya salad (with black crab, shrimp, or pork belly) and squid larb leave your lips with a slow burn well after dinner. In the kitchen is Kenny Lee, a former chef de cuisine at Lionhead, which might explain why food is already so confident, from the fresh rolls stuffed with caramelized pork to the coconut-rich curry vermicelli bowl. Co-owner Bryce Sweeney says  more kitchen equipment is on the way, including a jet wok, which has historically been a crucial element of Lee’s cooking career, from Lionhead to his days at the former Zhu Dang on Olive. There are already plans for a broader menu that includes pho and plenty of stir-fried noodle dishes. Reckless also has a broad cocktail list of classics (mai tais, barrel-aged negronis) and house drinks that lean into rum and mezcal and flavors friendly to Vietnamese fare.

Le Messe

In a wedge of a space along Eastlake Ave East, Le Messe is sleek and spartan—natural wood tables, white most everywhere, cement floors. Zero fuss given. Menu wise, chef-owner Brian Clevenger stays true to form, delivering on the usual suspects such as freshly extruded pastas,  simple seafood dishes, and vegetables done well. Find some of Clevenger’s greatest hits like ahi crudo with Calabrian chili, many a handmade pasta—cappeletti with ricotta, strozzapreti with tender braised rabbit, bucatini and clams—plus smoked Wagyu hanger steak for the meat fiends. In the center of the space a long chef’s bar wraps around the prep zone. This will be walk-in only seating where an exclusive menu of three or so dishes are served. Meanwhile at the bar, tucked towards the back where the Space Needle and twinkling surroundings of Lake Union are in view, expect lots of lovely Italian wines and house cocktails to wash it all down.

Barkada

Inside a quirky split-level space, formerly home to a teahouse, Brian Madayag melds the cuisines he and his cooking cohort grew up with, which range from Hawaiian to Filipino to a playful fusion of the two. Upstairs: a handful of tables, a bar serving tiki drinks, and a mural of a tentacled octopus. Downstairs: a long table, tons of games. You might start with a Filipino-style ceviche, a tombo tuna kilawen with fish sauce and calamansi, served with big rounds of airy shrimp chips. For something heartier he’s co-opted his Aunt Belen’s pork adobo recipe, a sure departure from tradition, here made with apple cider vinegar, braised pork shoulder, and pineapple served with white rice.

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

