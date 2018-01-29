Here's How to Score $10 'Hamilton' Tickets

Hamilton tickets for $10?

Great news, Hamilton heads! As you know, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway sensation arrives at Paramount Theatre on February 6. Surprising absolutely no one, tickets quickly sold out during the initial lottery. But you still have a chance to score some of those red-hot seats.

Today, producer Jeffrey Seller announced the #HAM4HAM digital lottery, offering 40 tickets for every performance (excluding February 15, and the March 8 and March 14 matinees) at an astonishingly cheap $10.

But don't go breaking the Hamilton website just yet. For opening night, February 6, the lottery starts at 11am on February 4 and closes at 9am the next day. Lotteries for throughout the February 6–March 18 run will continue to open at 11am two days prior to a performance and close 9am the day before. Once the lottery opens up, use the Hamilton app or visit the lottery website to register. There can only be one entry per person.

May the odds be in your favor.

Hamilton

Feb 6–Mar 18, Paramount Theatre