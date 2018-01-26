  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Quote Unquote

Jenny Durkan: “When Donald Trump was Elected, the World Started Spinning Differently for Me”

She's the first woman mayor Seattle's had in nearly a century, and her to-do list is mighty.

By Jessica Voelker 1/26/2018 at 8:00am Published in the February 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Mayor durkan11959 v2 enybus

Image: Oliver Ludlow

At 59, former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan is Seattle’s second openly gay mayor and only the second woman to take the city’s highest office (Bertha Landes held the role 89 years ago). As she begins the first full year of her term, Durkan faces serious homelessness and housing-affordability crises—and then there’s the matter of her disgraced predecessor, Ed Murray, whose resignation following child sex-abuse allegations rocked a constituency already reeling from a federal government diametrically opposed to its progressive values. Tough job, and one the steely eyed, moose-skinning lawyer from the rural suburbs approaches with a decidedly pragmatic determination. —JV

We lived out in Issaquah before there was any development. My poor mom, we had eight kids in our family and my father was gone frequently for work. She just had us go play in the woods.

We would talk at the dinner table about all the political issues of the day, and both of my parents were Democrats who framed [their politics] around how to help people. 

My sister, at the end of her first year of law school, finished first in her class. My parents were there for the ceremony and my dad said to me: “Yup, I expect to see your name on a plaque, Jenny—at a bar two blocks up, but on a plaque nonetheless.”

I was going to go to law school too, but then I decided to go to Alaska to teach high school.

You are living in a place where people are not meant to survive. There’s maybe an hour and a half of sunlight [in winter], and you’d see the sun rise and set in the exact same place on the horizon.  

There was an older nun from Germany. I’m walking down the hall, and she taps me on the shoulder and says, “You must help me.” Raised Irish Catholic, I said: “Of course, sister.” And I followed her. She opened the kitchen door, and on the floor was a dead moose in quarters. And she turned to me and said, “Vee must skin it.” 

And I did it, I skinned the moose.

My parents sent my brother to check on me. I think they were worried it was a cult or something, that they’d lost me to Alaska. It was a place where you decide, “I either stay forever or I continue to do the thing I really want to do to make a difference.” And that for me was law.

I think of representing the widow of one of the firefighters killed in the [1995] Pang Warehouse fire—not only did that case resolve favorably for her, it led to a whole system of change of how fires are fought and safety for firefighters. The firefighter memorial in Pioneer Square came out of that case.

I was lucky to have cases that had broader impact, but usually you’re tilting at windmills. As a U.S. attorney, I also saw firsthand how much positive impact you can have within the system itself.  

When Donald Trump was elected, the world started spinning differently for me. I’ve got two kids and think about what we are leaving them, and how we could shape the world to be better for them.

We as a country did not pay attention to those families who were displaced first. The automobile workers. The people in the Rust Belt. And the refrain “Those jobs are gone, they’re never coming back” is really an epitaph for them.

As mayor, I want to start changing the dialogue. If you look at the issue of homelessness, I think we address it as a broad, one-size-fits-all problem when really it’s a collection of societal challenges. 

How do we help moms with kids who’ve been displaced? How do we deal with people who have addiction or substance abuse problems? How do we deal with mental health issues? Each of those is a subset for people who are experiencing homelessness, but the stories on the street are different.

You can’t make changes overnight. I think people understand that some of these problems are societal problems that Seattle can’t fix alone. But they want someone who will go in and at least try different things.

Filed under
Quote Unquote, Jenny Durkan
Show Comments

Related Content

Quote Unquote

Meet Rachael Tatman, Professional Emoji Whisperer

12/19/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Quote Unquote

Ajit George, the Good Son

10/18/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Quote Unquote

Is Jay Inslee Ready for the Other Washington?

11/20/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Mayor's Office

Seattle City Light CEO Resigns

12/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Brian Clevenger's Le Messe Is Officially Open

10:15am By Rosin Saez

Sole Providers

3 Super-Specialty Cafes That Are Worth the Drive

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Review

Opus Co. Delivers Big Flavors in a Tiny Restaurant

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Collabs

Li'l Woody's Burger Month Returns

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 24–30

01/24/2018 By Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Theater

Hamilton Gets His Shot in Seattle

8:00am By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 25–28

01/25/2018 By Darren Davis

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

01/25/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 22–26

01/22/2018 By Manola Secaira

Big Homecoming

Pearl Jam Announces 2 Seattle Shows, Pledges Money to Combat Homelessness

01/22/2018 By Darren Davis

The Sporting Life

10 Reasons Why Our New NHL Team Should Be Called the Seattle Roasters

01/19/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Quote Unquote

Jenny Durkan: “When Donald Trump was Elected, the World Started Spinning Differently for Me”

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

City Hall

Mayor Durkan Will Review City's Harassment and Discrimination Policies

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Q&A with the Prosecutor on the Bellingham Serial Rape Case

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

King County Is Named for Martin Luther King Jr., But It Wasn’t Always That Way

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Snap Judgment

Should Seattle Open a Public Bank?

01/25/2018 By Jaime Archer

Algorithm Nation

Artificial Intelligence Can Be Just as Biased as Humans

01/25/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe