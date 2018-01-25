  1. Features
  2. A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

Cruise professionals prefer a workplace with lifeboats—or helicopters and dogsled teams.

By Allison Williams 1/25/2018 at 2:09pm Published in the February 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Captaincrop qeemqf

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Jon “Shep” Shephard

Captain

Grew up in South Dakota, took to the sea in Hawaii, and now commands UnCruise Adventures’ Safari Endeavor in Alaska and the Sea of Cortez.

What does a captain do? Do you actually steer?

I have the ultimate responsibility for life and property: everyone who’s on the vessel, passenger or crew as well as the vessel itself, and the surrounding environment. The ship that I run is 240 feet long and 40 feet wide—it’s like driving a hotel, so when you have to park that? Or go through the Ballard Locks? I wouldn’t say it makes me nervous, but you’re certainly at heightened awareness levels. The locks have never not felt tight. 

What’s your favorite spot in Alaska?

I don’t think that you can go wrong, but you can get to a place where you can literally see a hundred humpback whales. 

Be honest, have you ever hit glacier ice?

It’s very, very dense, very heavy ice—it might as well be a floating rock. That used to make me somewhat nervous, and then a captain that I worked with said, “Look at it this way, every single week you contact a fixed object when you dock.” At a very slow speed, yeah, you can nudge ice and push it out of the way.

What makes a good captain?

People picture what they’ve seen on the Deadliest Catch and shows like that, but you don’t go vacationing in places that have 30-foot seas. Rather than me against a brutal ocean, I would say my job is showing pretty good-hearted people some of the best places. You need to be calm, forward thinking; you need to be able to take in your surroundings fairly quickly. But at the same time you need to be adventurous, outgoing. It’s my curiosity that got me into this. I think of myself as a journalist, a storyteller, a scientist, and a little bit of an explorer. 

Faid Oudir

Executive Chef

Has rounded the globe on a six-month world cruise as an Oceania Cruises chef and now manages 200 culinary staff on Alaskan routes.  

What’s your favorite dish to make on an Alaskan cruise?

Fresh Alaskan halibut dusted with panko and parmesan and lightly panfried and served with a side of green beans with heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, and dill.  

What’s different about cooking on a ship versus on land? 

You can’t dispatch utility staff to run down the street to the market to purchase an ingredient that you’ve run out of. The biggest challenge with Alaska really has nothing to do with dining. When you go to Rome, you know you’re going to see the Coliseum. But in Alaska, the eagles, whales, and glaciers don’t always cooperate. 

What’s it like living with your coworkers in tight quarters? 

You don’t mind it after you get used to it. Possibly only someone who has served in the military might understand that such tight quarters forge a unique bond.

Kiki Huettl

Excursion Ground Crew

Worked the past two postcollege summers in operations for dogsled rides, helicopter tours, and zip lines in Skagway. 

What are people excited to see when they get off the ships?

Pretty much everything. They’re excited to see the nature. In general they’re great people, but sometimes maybe they’ve been with their family too long. 

What kind of things do they ask you?

[Laughs] “Do you take American dollars here?” Some people don’t even know that Alaska is very far from Hawaii; they think it’s next to it. They’ll ask, “Why is Hawaii so warm and Alaska so cold?” Of course, people turn their brains off on vacation.

Will you go back this summer?

Maybe. My dad told me this saying about seasonal work: The first year you go for the adventure, the second year you go for your friends, and the third year you go because you don’t fit in anywhere else. 

Filed under
Boats, Cruises
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

Which Boat Is Best for You?

From dinghy sized to bigger than a barge, here are the boats we most want to board.

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

Most of the passengers who boarded a cruise in Seattle last year sailed to the lush Alaskan southeast, where you can relish a classic excursion or strike out alone for DIY adventure.

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

From puppies to go karts, the best of what’s aboard.

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

The ultimate cruise wear company has been here for 25 years and counting.

Eat & Drink

Review

Opus Co. Delivers Big Flavors in a Tiny Restaurant

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Collabs

Li'l Woody's Burger Month Returns

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 24–30

01/24/2018 By Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Fun With Listicles

10 Places for Positively Good Pie

01/22/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Awards & Accolades

These Are Washington's 2018 Good Food Award Winners

01/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 25–28

11:56am By Darren Davis

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

8:00am By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 22–26

01/22/2018 By Manola Secaira

Big Homecoming

Pearl Jam Announces 2 Seattle Shows, Pledges Money to Combat Homelessness

01/22/2018 By Darren Davis

The Sporting Life

10 Reasons Why Our New NHL Team Should Be Called the Seattle Roasters

01/19/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 18–21

01/18/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Mayor Durkan Will Review City's Harassment and Discrimination Policies

4:47pm By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Q&A with the Prosecutor on the Bellingham Serial Rape Case

9:03am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

King County Is Named for Martin Luther King Jr., But It Wasn’t Always That Way

8:02am By Allison Williams

Snap Judgment

Should Seattle Open a Public Bank?

8:00am By Jaime Archer

Algorithm Nation

Artificial Intelligence Can Be Just as Biased as Humans

8:00am By Ciara O'Rourke

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

8:00am By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

2:09pm By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

8:00am By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

2:09pm By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

2:09pm By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

2:09pm By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

2:09pm By Allison Williams

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe