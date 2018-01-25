The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

Since 2000, Port of Seattle’s cruise traffic has grown from 120,000 passengers on 36 vessels to just over a million travelers on 216 ships last year. Image: Courtesy Michel Verdure / Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Solstice

The only cruise line to offer real grass in the middle of the ocean, Celebrity Cruises’ half-acre Lawn Club soothes landlubbers with croquet and the scent of the yard chores you’re not doing at home. celebritycruises.com

Oceania Regatta

Known as the detox capital of the desert, Canyon Ranch Spa also runs a globe-spanning version on Oceania ships with treatments like an aromatic steam room and thalassotherapy pool.

Fun fact: Oceania boats prepare 10,000 dishes per day, plus 1,200 for crew, with every one cooked to order. oceaniacruises.com

Emerald Princess

Boarding the ship midtrip like pirates (albeit ones who trip themselves while swashbuckling), sled dogs in training visit Princess Cruises’ ships for a meet-and-cuddle dubbed Puppies in the Piazza. princess.com

National Geographic Sea Bird

Keeping with its NatGeo roots—the two partnered in 2004—Lindblad Expeditions stocks its global market shop with crafts from ports of call, then donates proceeds to an artist’s support fund. expeditions.com

Norwegian Bliss

So new it’s still sticky with christening champagne, Norwegian Cruise Line’s ship debuts in June with go-cart lanes—the longest at sea—that turn the top deck into real-world Mario Kart. ncl.com