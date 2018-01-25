  1. Features
  2. A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

From puppies to go karts, the best of what’s aboard.

By Allison Williams 1/25/2018 at 2:09pm Published in the February 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Rf aerial621f copy sftchj

Since 2000, Port of Seattle’s cruise traffic has grown from 120,000 passengers on 36 vessels to just over a million travelers on 216 ships last year.

Image: Courtesy Michel Verdure / Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Solstice

The only cruise line to offer real grass in the middle of the ocean, Celebrity Cruises’ half-acre Lawn Club soothes landlubbers with croquet and the scent of the yard chores you’re not doing at home. celebritycruises.com

Oceania Regatta

Known as the detox capital of the desert, Canyon Ranch Spa also runs a globe-spanning version on Oceania ships with treatments like an aromatic steam room and thalassotherapy pool.

Fun fact: Oceania boats prepare 10,000 dishes per day, plus 1,200 for crew, with every one cooked to order. oceaniacruises.com

14 akl dr 051 akk8a3

Image: Derek Reeves / Princess Cruises

Emerald Princess

Boarding the ship midtrip like pirates (albeit ones who trip themselves while swashbuckling), sled dogs in training visit Princess Cruises’ ships for a meet-and-cuddle dubbed Puppies in the Piazza. princess.com

National Geographic Sea Bird

Keeping with its NatGeo roots—the two partnered in 2004—Lindblad Expeditions stocks its global market shop with crafts from ports of call, then donates proceeds to an artist’s support fund. expeditions.com

Norwegian Bliss

So new it’s still sticky with christening champagne, Norwegian Cruise Line’s ship debuts in June with go-cart lanes—the longest at sea—that turn the top deck into real-world Mario Kart. ncl.com

Ncl bliss gocarts 0005 rmtunm

Image: NCL Corporation Ltd 

Filed under
Travel, Cruises
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

Which Boat Is Best for You?

From dinghy sized to bigger than a barge, here are the boats we most want to board.

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

Most of the passengers who boarded a cruise in Seattle last year sailed to the lush Alaskan southeast, where you can relish a classic excursion or strike out alone for DIY adventure.

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

The ultimate cruise wear company has been here for 25 years and counting.

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

Cruise professionals prefer a workplace with lifeboats—or helicopters and dogsled teams.

Eat & Drink

Review

Opus Co. Delivers Big Flavors in a Tiny Restaurant

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Collabs

Li'l Woody's Burger Month Returns

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 24–30

01/24/2018 By Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Fun With Listicles

10 Places for Positively Good Pie

01/22/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Awards & Accolades

These Are Washington's 2018 Good Food Award Winners

01/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 25–28

11:56am By Darren Davis

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

8:00am By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 22–26

01/22/2018 By Manola Secaira

Big Homecoming

Pearl Jam Announces 2 Seattle Shows, Pledges Money to Combat Homelessness

01/22/2018 By Darren Davis

The Sporting Life

10 Reasons Why Our New NHL Team Should Be Called the Seattle Roasters

01/19/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 18–21

01/18/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Mayor Durkan Will Review City's Harassment and Discrimination Policies

4:47pm By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Q&A with the Prosecutor on the Bellingham Serial Rape Case

9:03am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

King County Is Named for Martin Luther King Jr., But It Wasn’t Always That Way

8:02am By Allison Williams

Snap Judgment

Should Seattle Open a Public Bank?

8:00am By Jaime Archer

Algorithm Nation

Artificial Intelligence Can Be Just as Biased as Humans

8:00am By Ciara O'Rourke

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

8:00am By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

2:09pm By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

8:00am By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

2:09pm By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

2:09pm By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

2:09pm By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

2:09pm By Allison Williams

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe