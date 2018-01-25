  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Collabs

Li'l Woody's Burger Month Returns

Four weeks. Four talented chefs. Four guest star burgers.

By Rosin Saez 1/25/2018 at 8:00am

Kats1783.jpg shota s burger gsfouc

A burger you take home to mom after the first date. This one's by chef Shota Nakajima.

Image: Jordan Nicholson

Li'l Woody's annual burger takeover is back for its fourth year of culinary collaboration in between two buns. Every year a lineup of four local chefs put their respective spins on the basic burger. For this year's Burger Month (Jan 30–Feb 26) each burger will bless the menu of all four Li'l Woody's locations.

Burger lovers who consume all four of these chefs' creations (and duly track such greatness on the stamp card) can earn a limited-edition Burger Month apron...and my sincerest admiration. See yourself to the Burger Month website for details. Now time for some burgs...

This week actually kicks off with a comeback: Rachel Yang's Relay Burger returns to whet your appetite from January 25–30. (Psst: Yang will also be signing her new cookbook My Rice Bowl: Korean Cooking Outside the Lines at the Li'l Woody's in Ballard on January 25 from 5 to 7.)

As for this year's agenda...

Kats1101 edit gqvc59

Image: Jordan Nicholson

Holly Smith (Cafe Juanita): Ranch Lamb Burger

January 30–February 5

The James Beard award-winning chef, a self-described lover of lamb, has raised the burger bar with this lamb version with curry-lime mayo, pickled red onion, shaved cauliflower, and arugula. 

 

 

Kats1760 edit 2 fuwe9w

Image: Jordan Nicholson

Shota Nakajima (Adana): Osaka Burger

February 6–12

Last year Nakajima shifted gears when his kaiseki restaurant, Naka, pivoted into a casual-yet-refined reincarnation. In other words, the guy knows how to imbue fast-casual fare with Japanese elegance. Case in point: this burger inspired by Osaka street food which has miso aioli, shredded cabbage, a sprinkling of seaweed, a sunny side up egg, and Calbee chips.

Kats1453 edit o2cx74

Image: Jordan Nicholson

John Sundstrom (Lark): The Oishi Pork Burger

February 13–19

No stranger to Japanese ingredients, Sundstrom—a fellow James Beard award winner—employs quite a few of them at his raw bar inside Lark. But here he combines kurobuta pork (aka heritage breed Berkshire hog) with maitake mushrooms, bright-and-peppery yuzu kosho aioli, and scallions on a sesame bun.

 

Kats2821 edit k441id

Image: Jordan Nicholson

Shaun McCrain (Copine): The Tuxedo T-Shirt Burger

February 20–26

The Copine chef puts his finesse on this beef burger, a burger that wants to be formal, but still have a good time, he says. In burger-speak that translates to: grass-fed beef patty, red leaf lettuce, bacon relish, foie gras aioli, Beecher's Flagship cheddar cheese, and fried duck egg...because what this burger needs is more duck, for sure.

Filed under
John Sundstrom, Shota Nakajima, Holly Smith, Shaun Mccrain, Collabs, Burger Month, Li'l Woody's
Show Comments

Related Content

Mariner Munchies

Gaze Upon the New Food Offerings at Safeco Field

04/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Collabs

Oooh—Here's the Lineup for Li'l Woody's Burger Month

01/19/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 25–31

01/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Expansion Mode

Paseo and Li'l Woody's Have New Locations In the Works

09/26/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Review

Opus Co. Delivers Big Flavors in a Tiny Restaurant

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Collabs

Li'l Woody's Burger Month Returns

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 24–30

01/24/2018 By Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Fun With Listicles

10 Places for Positively Good Pie

01/22/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Awards & Accolades

These Are Washington's 2018 Good Food Award Winners

01/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

8:00am By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 22–26

01/22/2018 By Manola Secaira

Big Homecoming

Pearl Jam Announces 2 Seattle Shows, Pledges Money to Combat Homelessness

01/22/2018 By Darren Davis

The Sporting Life

10 Reasons Why Our New NHL Team Should Be Called the Seattle Roasters

01/19/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 18–21

01/18/2018 By Darren Davis

Breaking News

Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

01/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News & City Life

Q&A

Q&A with the Prosecutor on the Bellingham Serial Rape Case

9:03am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

King County Is Named for Martin Luther King Jr., But It Wasn’t Always That Way

8:02am By Allison Williams

Snap Judgment

Should Seattle Open a Public Bank?

8:00am By Jaime Archer

Algorithm Nation

Artificial Intelligence Can Be Just as Biased as Humans

8:00am By Ciara O'Rourke

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

8:00am By Darren Davis

Gender X

Washington's New Birth Certificate Option Gives Nonbinary Natives an Official Identity

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

8:00am By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe