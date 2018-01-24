Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 24–30

Sat, Jan 27

2018 Onesie Bar Crawl

The so-called "World's Comfiest Bar Crawl" is coming back to Seattle, and with it, the chance to show off that awesome new onesie you got for Christmas. (If you don't wear it in public for Instagram at least once, do you really even own a onesie?) Comfortably drink your way through Pioneer Square at Stage, Box House, Fado Irish Pub, Trinity, and more. Tickets are $20, or $25 the day of; be sure to check in at Cowgirls Inc. on Saturday at 4pm.



Sat, Jan 27

9th Annual Belgian Fest

If a pajama party bar crawl isn't really your jam, this annual tribute to trippels, dubbels, and saisons is happening this weekend at the Fisher Pavillion in Seattle Center. There will be over a hundred different Belgian-style beers; pair your favorites with Hallava Street Food or a Dante's Inferno Dog. Tickets are $37 in advance or $45 at the door; the first session starts at noon, followed by a second one at 5:30.



Sat, Jan 27

Toga Costume Party

Omega Ouzeri is celebrating their three-year anniversary with a toga party with prizes, like Greek wine, going to those with the toga-fied best costumes. On the menu: kabocha squash fritters, octopodi with celery salad, marinated feta with roasted lemon, oregano, and boukovo (chili flakes), lamb kefte, and more. Reservations are recommended and the party lasts from 3–10pm.



Sun, Jan 28

Hip Hop Lobster Night at Marine Hardware

If you love lobster and throwback hip hop jams, Marine Hardware is hosting the feast you didn't know you needed. Goat cheese crostini with tomato jam, roasted baby beets, whole lobster, and a side of nostalgia in the form of hip hop classics. Tickets are $55 and the music starts at 5:30.



Sun, Jan 28

DeLille Wine Dinner at Mercato Stellina

DeLille Cellars cofounder Jay Soloff will be pouring a selection of his Woodinville wines, a solid companion to Mercato Stellina's handmade pastas and top-notch ingredients. Foraged mushroom crostini, wild boar mezzaluna, and candied blood orange chocolate gelato await. Tickets are $80 and can be reserved by calling 206-485-7356, or emailing emran@mercatostellina.com. Dinner starts at 6pm.



Ticket Alert: Feb 11

Chocofest

Tickets are going fast for Pike Brewing's beer and chocolate festival, happening February 11 from 6–9. Two words: unlimited chocolate. But if that didn't get your attention, how about 10 drink tickets and a selection of local beer, wine, and spirits? Tickets are almost gone, and proceeds go towards protecting Puget Sound waters.