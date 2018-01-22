Things to Do After Work: January 22–26

The Morning After performs at Lo-Fi this Friday along with four other female-fronted bands. Image: Daniel Goins

Mon, Jan 22

Guilty Pleasures

Whether you’re an incognito Fifty Shades fan or a Gossip Girl aficionado, “Guilty Pleasures” welcomes you with open arms. In this Book-It Repertory Theatre tradition—over fifteen years running now—readers get to enjoy live reenactments of the “books they hate to love,”along with snacks, booze, and a raffle prize provided by Babeland. KEXP Gathering Space, $25

Mon, Jan 22

Juli Berwald: 'Spineless'

Jellyfish have been around for hundreds of millions of years. But bring climate change into the mix and ocean scientist Juli Berwald says that the invertebrates' future becomes uncertain. Will these otherworldly creatures survive in acidifying waters? Berwald comes to Elliott Bay Book Company to ruminate on the future of jellies with her 2017 book, Spineless. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Thu, Jan 25

Night Lab: The Science of Sourdough

Visit Ada’s to learn about the science and historic traditions behind your favorite fermented dough. The cafe’s head baker, Helen Lim, heads the night of delicious education. Along with tastings throughout the event, participants will get to take home a glob of sourdough starter to bring their own leavened recipes to fruition. Ada’s, Free (donations accepted)

Thu, Jan 25

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars ' Viewing Party

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns! And what better way to welcome the third season than with pizza and your favorite local queens? For this season’s kickoff, join Seattle drag personas Arson Nicki and Americano at Little Maria’s Pizza. Aside from a group viewing of the premiere, party-goers will finish off the night with a performance from the dynamic duo. Little Maria’s Pizza, Free

Fri, Jan 26

A Night of Seattle Female-Fronted Bands

Lo-Fi ends your week with a lineup of bands repping everything from punk to Americana, each one female-fronted. Blow off some steam with Fysah, Charlie and the Rays, Sam Cobra, The Morning After, and Lauren Murphie. Lo-Fi, $8–$10