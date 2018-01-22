  1. Arts & Culture
Big Homecoming

Pearl Jam Announces 2 Seattle Shows, Pledges Money to Combat Homelessness

The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will play a pair of "Home Shows" at Safeco Field in August, with at least $1 million in proceeds going toward local homelessness initiatives.

By Darren Davis 1/22/2018 at 10:24am

The boys will be back in town on August 8 and 10 at Safeco Field.

Image: Danny Clinch

On August 8 and 10 at Safeco Field, Pearl Jam will perform in Seattle for the first time in five years. This is big enough news on its own, but the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees also publicly committed to donating a minimum of $1 million in proceeds to local homeless initiatives.

These "Home Shows," the band announced today, sort of renew the vows between the grunge veterans and the city they helped bring into the national cultural consciousness decades ago. "Seattle is our hometown," reads the statement. "When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution." In this case, the challenge remains Seattle's growing homeless crisis.

While $1 million is the promise, Pearl Jam calls on their fans to raise upwards of $10 million for local homeless programs. How this money will be raised, and which programs these funds support, will be announced at a later date.

Ticket information should be available in the coming days. In the meantime, check out the Home Shows site for more information.

Pearl Jam
