Top Stories: Government Shutdown, Seattle Women's March, and Sexual Harassment Statutes under Fire

1. We’re still waiting to find out if the government will shutdown Friday night. Republicans in the House passed a short-term budget Thursday but the bill must still pass through the Senate to avoid a shutdown. While the GOP added a reauthorization of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (a key issue for Democrats), protections for DACA recipients are still missing. Washington congressmen are calling out Republicans for what they say is a short-term fix:

The Republican majority is making a mockery of our legislative process. We're back again for the third short-term spending bill of this fiscal year.



This is no way to govern. Americans deserve #ABetterDeal. pic.twitter.com/gEhu3wXWjB — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 18, 2018

Republicans and President Trump have pushed us from one short-term spending bill to the next. And now they are pushing us to the brink of a crisis. They’re more focused on playing politics than on working with us to get results. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 19, 2018

2. Thousands are expected to turn out for Women's March 2.0 on Saturday. Marchers will meet at Cal Anderson park at 10am and walk to the Seattle Center. Sunday will be dedicated to a new effort, “Womxn Act on Seattle,” to encourage activism beyond the march.

3. Mayor Jenny Durkan announced plans to set aside $11 million for homeless and rental-assistance programs from the sale of city-owned land. Durkan asked city council to allot $5.5 million to temporary housing, including tiny homes (which she promised to build during the election), and $2 million for rent subsidies.

4. Seattle area immigrant rights activist Maru Mora Villalpando received notice from ICE officials to appear in immigration court. Crosscut reported the organizer of protests at the Northwest Detention Center received the letter, a first step toward deportation, last month and believes it's an intimidation tactic brought on by her activism. Other immigration activists around the country have also been targeted.

5. Amazon released a short-list of cities it's considering for HQ2. The company narrowed their top 20 locations—most of them along the Eastern Seaboard—from a list of 238. Cities that put in bids offered tax breaks and other incentives, some to the tune of $7 billion. Company officials say they plan to make their decision sometime in 2018.

5. The Seattle City Council unanimously passed Durkan’s resolution in support of the city’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup. Seattle is one of 32 North American cities selected by the United Bid Committee as a potential World Cup site. A final decision from FIFA is expected in June.

6. Following last week’s news that Washington’s Department of Licensing regularly released personal information to ICE officials, the agency announced it would no longer release information without a court order. The Seattle Times reported both Governor Jay Inslee and the state legislature pledged to ensure the DOL and other state agencies did not release similar information. Deputy director of the DOL, Jeff DeVere, resigned in wake of the news.

7. Council member Lisa Herbold wants to extend Seattle’s statute of limitations on sexual harassment. Currently, victims have 180 days to file a claim with the city—a shorter statute than other harassment allegations. Crosscut reported on a group of city employees frustrated by the lack of response by the city and human resources to harassment claims. Washington state's statute of limitations for filing a sexual assault charge—one of the shortest in the country—has also faced scrutiny recently.

8. Automatic voter registration could soon take effect in Washington. Seattle Weekly reported a measure introduced last week would automatically register citizens to vote when they apply or renew an enhanced driver's license or enroll in social services. If passed, Washington would join nine other states and D.C. in adopting automatic voter registration.

9. The family of Tommy Le filed a federal lawsuit against King County this week. The Stranger reported the family of Le, who was shot three times and killed while brandishing a pen, is seeking more than $75,000 in compensation. King County executive Dow Constantine last week paused all inquests to investigate whether the process was unfair and discriminatory.

10. A former Center for Disease Control official has entered the 8th Congressional District race to replace U.S. representative Dave Reichert. The Seattle Times reported Shannon Hader is one of several Democrats hoping to advance past the primary and run against GOP candidate Dino Rossi. The 8th District seat could play a crucial role for Democrats who want to bring the U.S. House of Representatives back into their party's hands.