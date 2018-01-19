This Week in Restaurant News: Holy Openings, Batman

Don't forget unhinge your jaw python style before getting into this burger and onion ring tower at Henry's Tavern. Image: Courtesy of Henry's Tavern

Openings

Phở Bắc Súp Shop

Inside this new Little Saigon Vietnamese restaurant (from the same family behind Pho Bac, yes, the little red boat) dwells short rib pho, a Vita Uva natural wine bottle shop, and playful cocktails, like that involved a shot of whiskey chased by a shot of hot pho broth.

Full Tilt

Finally, this pinball-bedecked scoop shop is serving up ice cream at its new Capitol Hill spot as of January 5.

Henry Tavern South Lake Union

And another one. The "tavern-inspired bar"opened its Bellevue location last summer, and now its SLU sib is open at 501 Fairview Avenue in the base of an Amazon tower.

Reckless Noodle House

The Central District's Atlantic sadly shuttered last November (RIP), but in its place: a Vietnamese restaurant with a menu full of texture, fresh herbs, and plenty of personality.

Westman's Bagel and Coffee

Monica Dimas and Molly Westman debut New York–style bagels (plus Jewish deli favorites).

Barkada

Tom Douglas alum Brian Madayag throws down Filipino, Hawaiian, Japanese, and Guamanian food alongside a lineup of tiki drinks inside his new Edmonds restaurant.

Coming Soon

Brown Family Vineyards Tasting Room

Just around the corner, on February 3, a new vino-filled tasting room arrives in Pioneer Square.

Awards & Accolades

Los Hernandez

This week the James Beard Foundation announced five recipients of their America's Classic award which honors longstanding locally owned restaurants that represent their community. Congratulations to Felipe Hernandez and his family for making award-winning tamales in Union Gap, Washington since 1990.

Shift Change

Brimmer and Heeltap

The Ballard restaurant welcomed a new head chef last week: David Valencia is stepping in for longtime chef and business partner, Mike Whisenhunt, "who left just before the holidays to focus on his health and family," says Seattle Magazine.

Booze Beat

Grandeza

Bernie Garcia, owner of Moctezuma’s Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar, has created an orange liqueur, reports 425 Magazine, called Grandeza. More flavors are in the works.

Closures

Phorale

The playful Asian Tex-Mex fusion spot tucked inside a minimart has officially closed. Owners Young Cho and Jimmy Bui are "semi actively looking for another location," reports Seattle Magazine.

Brew News

Machine House Brewery

The Georgetown-born brewery is building a cozy tap room filled with casked ale along East Jefferson Street in the Central District. Capitol Hill Seattle Blog has the details.

PNW

It was time the Northwest had cheap beer—light and inoffensive. Seattle, here's your beer.